Le Duff America Closes Sale Of Timothy's World Coffee And Mmmuffins

At closing, the sale included a total of 32 franchised and seven corporate locations between the two brands for $1.7 million. Le Duff America will continue operating in Canada with its Brioche Dorée, Au Pain Doré and Michel's brands.

"The closing of this sale completes Le Duff's transition to a French-focused café-bakery company," said Le Duff America CEO Olivier Poirot. "It is also the capstone of a phenomenal year as we've successfully executed our strategy to refranchise la Madeleine and develop a U.S. version of Le Duff legacy brand Brioche Dorée."

Le Duff America plans to open its first traditional U.S. location of Brioche Dorée in Washington, D.C., in October 2018. The new restaurant will serve as a prototype for future U.S. locations of the global brand, which offers Parisian-style and urban French cuisine, with fresh-baked breads and pastries and housemade sandwiches, soups and more at over 500 locations worldwide.

In addition to the upcoming U.S. Brioche Dorée launch and expansion, Le Duff America has inked development deals for 111 new locations of its la Madeleine French Bakery & Café brand in existing and new markets.

About Le Duff America Inc.

Le Duff America Inc. is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976 and serves more than 1 million customers daily at its nearly 2,000 bakery-cafés worldwide. It operates multiple restaurant concepts in the U.S., including Brioche Dorée, la Madeleine French Bakery & Café and Mimi's, which focus on fresh ingredients, hand-prepared foods and authentic flavors.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kristen Kauffman

817-329-3257

kristen@spmcommunications.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/le-duff-america-closes-sale-of-timothys-world-coffee-and-mmmuffins-300624761.html

SOURCE Le Duff America Inc.

Related Links

http://en.groupeleduff.com

