Le Jardin Infini Releases Line Of Luxury Preserved Roses

MIAMI, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Jardin Infini, which means "The Infinite Garden," has released an exquisite line of preserved roses that last a year or longer. A timeless gift, the problem with traditional roses is that they die within days. Le Jardin Infini combines science and technology to stop time and preserve flowers in their original condition.

Senders can buy preserved roses online from one of Le Jardin Infini's 8 collections, or, create a custom arrangement by selecting the size, shape, box style, and rose color of choice.

Amour Collection - Small, medium and large heart-shaped, suede boxes filled with 35-90 roses.

Grande Vie Collection - Large square-shaped, classic paper and suede boxes with 49 roses.

L'ultime Collection - Large round, classic paper and suede boxes with 37-42 roses.

L'unique Collection - Single rose in a round, classic paper box.

La Belle Collection - Four roses in a square, classic paper box.

Le Cristal Collection - Clear acrylic cases with drawers with 1, 5, 12 or 25-30 roses.

Collection - Clear acrylic cases with drawers with 1, 5, 12 or 25-30 roses. Le Magnifique Collection - Medium square, classic paper boxes with 25 roses.

Le Paradis Collection - Medium round, classic paper box with 16-18 roses.

The retailer also offers preserved roses for events, including birthdays, weddings, showers, and anniversaries. Customers may contact them to discuss customized arrangements for events.

"We've developed a user-friendly experience on our site that makes choosing one of our designs or customizing your own arrangement as simple as can be. Our arrangements are handmade by expert floral designers who assemble these vibrant roses into exquisite packaging, making this lasting gift truly unique," said Hilit Cohen, Vice President of Le Jardin Infini.

Senders can include a personal greeting card and choose the delivery date of their roses. Orders placed by 2:00PM Eastern time ship the same day. Same-day delivery is available throughout South Florida.

To learn more and shop preserved roses from Le Jardin Infini, please visit https://www.lejardininfini.com/.

About Le Jardin Infini: Le Jardin Infini means "the infinite garden" and, in addition to preserved roses that last infinitely longer, we offer a near-infinite selection of colors and packaging, enabling senders to give a truly unique gift.

SOURCE Le Jardin Infini

Related Links

http://www.lejardininfini.com

