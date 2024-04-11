Le Kabob in Corewell Health is Now Damascus Middle Eastern Grill!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Damascus Middle Eastern Grill, the esteemed Middle Eastern restaurant renowned for its authentic culinary heritage, is excited to announce its new identity at Corewell Health Hospital Food Court. Once known as Le Kabob, the establishment has undergone a transformation that marries tradition with innovation to bring patrons an elevated dining experience like never before.

Under the new banner of Damascus Middle Eastern Grill, guests can expect the same commitment to excellence and quality that has defined the restaurant for years. The transition represents a seamless blend of old-world recipes, passed down through generations, with a fresh perspective that caters to modern tastes. With a focus on preserving the essence of Middle Eastern cuisine while embracing new culinary horizons, Damascus Middle Eastern Grill promises a dining journey that transcends borders.

The Corewell Health Hospital location offers diners a convenient oasis of flavors along the renowned 'Medical Mile' in Grand Rapids. The fusion of traditional recipes and a contemporary dining space creates a harmonious ambiance that invites both locals and visitors alike to savor the rich tapestry of Middle Eastern culture.

The rebranding of Le Kabob to Damascus Middle Eastern Grill marks a momentous occasion in the culinary landscape of Grand Rapids. With a steadfast dedication to authenticity and a vision for the future, the restaurant sets out to redefine Middle Eastern dining in the heart of the city. Whether for a quick bite at the Corewell Health Hospital Food Court or a leisurely meal to unwind, Damascus Middle Eastern Grill invites you to embark on a gastronomic voyage that celebrates heritage, community, and exceptional flavors.

Damascus Middle Eastern Grill stands as the premier Middle Eastern restaurant in Grand Rapids, MI, situated conveniently in the bustling Corewell Health Hospital Food Court. Embracing a legacy of traditional recipes passed down through generations, the establishment prides itself on offering an unparalleled culinary experience that resonates with authenticity and passion.

Contact Information:

Mohammad Yasen

[email protected]

(616) 635-2678

