Le Macaron French Pastries® Celebrates with Franchise Partners At "Together Towards Tomorrow" Summit in Orlando

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Macaron French Pastries, the #1 macaron franchise brand in the United States, celebrated a year of unprecedented growth, innovation, and success with its franchisees from throughout the country. Sixty-five attendees gathered in Orlando for the company's annual event with the theme "Together Towards Tomorrow," which included presentations, workshops, and discussions about how the brand's 64 locations will continue to thrive in the future.

Le Macaron French Pastries celebrated with franchise partners from throughout the country at their annual meeting with the theme "Together Towards Tomorrow." Valerie Chauvet, franchise owner of Le Macaron in Melbourne, Florida, is excited about the company's new "Peace, Love, and Macarons" tee shirts.

Keynote speaker and founder Rosalie Guillem welcomed attendees, thanked them for their hard work and dedication, and promised the remainder of 2022 and 2023 would be full of "sweet surprises."

"Le Macaron has so much to be grateful for as we continue to grow and capitalize on our success as the #1 macaron franchise brand," she said. "Together, with the help of our amazing franchisees, we have achieved success beyond our wildest dreams. We can look forward to the future as we continue to innovate and delight our customers with the most delicious, authentic macarons and pastries prepared lovingly by our French-trained chefs."

Le Macaron congratulated all its franchise owners with a special nod to stores with the best gross sales in 2021, including: Las Vegas, NV, Sarasota, FL, Nashville, TN, St. Augustine, FL, San Diego, CA, Huntsville, AL, Milwaukee, WI, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Charleston, NC, and Celebration, FL. Greg Guillem announced 11 additional locations opening soon, including: Lake Charles, LA, Chapel Hill, NC, Albuquerque, NM, Boston (Somerville) MA, Cambridge, MA, Grand Rapids, MI, and Cool Springs, TN.

In addition to new locations, attendees were excited by the announcement of new products and seasonal flavors. Audrey and Didier Saba presented the Confectionary Update and talked about the rollout of new chocolates, including Milk Chocolate Nuts, Rice Crispy Milk Chocolate, M & M Milk Chocolate, Oreo Milk Chocolate, and Chocolate Baby Pink. Two new gelato flavors, Rum Raisin and Strawberry Sorbet, were also unveiled, bringing the brand's total number of flavors to 16. In addition, Le Macaron introduced a new Peanut Butter and Jelly macaron and a seasonal Champagne flavored macaron.

"Our new product updates reflect our commitment to continuous innovation so that we can offer our guests new and exciting flavors," said Rosalie Guillem. She added that more seasonal flavors would be announced in the near future.

Following an informal contest to announce Le Macaron's new slogan, attendees received tee shirts with the winning phrase: "OUI, We Know. Macarons Make Friends."

"This is the perfect slogan for us, as we know when guests come into our stores and learn about our macarons, we end up making friends," said Rosalie Guillem. "And it is wonderful when our loyal customers bring their friends to experience Le Macaron. This is what our business is all about."

Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey, Le Macaron French Pastries is an elegant French patisserie that offers guests the finest, authentic French macarons and pastries. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the brand began franchising in 2012 and has since grown to more than 64 locations across the U.S. Le Macaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 2016, #17 on the 2019 Top Emerging Franchise List as well as ranking on the Top 100 Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and holds a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category.

