Le Macaron French Pastries® Co-Founder Rosalie Guillem Named Woman of Wonder by Franchise Dictionary Magazine

Annual Award Honors Top 50 Women Disrupting the Franchise Industry

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosalie Guillem, co-founder of Le Macaron French Pastries, the #1 macaron franchise in the United States, has been recognized as a Woman of Wonder by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. The national digital publication annually selects 50 women nationwide who are disrupting the franchise industry as "Women of Wonder" (WOW). Winners are featured in the current October 2022 issue with proceeds donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Franchise Dictionary Magazine, a national digital publication with nearly 450,000 readers, recognizes 50 outstanding women leaders annually for its "Women of Wonder" issue. Winners are featured in the current October 2022 issue with proceeds donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Rosalie Guillem, co-founder of Le Macaron French Pastries, was named a "Woman of Wonder" by Franchise Dictionary Magazine for her contributions to the franchise industry.

"Women are disrupting the franchising space and it's thrilling!" said Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "By implementing culture and understanding the importance of everyone feeling valued, women can gain commitments from their teams and implement innovative ideas for success. Our '50 Women of Wonder' (WOW) are fran-tastic, talented, strong, and dynamic! The franchise community is better for their leadership and wisdom, and we are honored and excited to celebrate their powerful contributions."

Founded in 2009, Le Macaron features authentic macarons and pastries prepared daily by French-trained chefs. Since franchise development began in 2012, Guillem has grown the company from its headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, to 64 locations nationwide. Le Macaron is purposefully expanding in new markets where customers clamor for delicious, authentic macarons, gourmet chocolates, French gelato, European-style coffee, and other classic French pastries. In addition to Le Macaron's cafes, the company has a thriving catering and corporate gifting business that operates at a brisk pace year around.

"I am pleased and humbled to be selected as a Woman of Wonder," said Guillem. "Franchising has been a challenge and an adventure for us, and we are grateful to our franchisees and owners who have helped us succeed. It is extremely rewarding to witness our continued growth and expansion throughout the United States."

Le Macaron operates franchise stores coast-to-coast from Alabama to Arizona and offers lucrative opportunities for prospective franchisees. Recently, Le Macaron celebrated store openings in Cool Springs, Tennessee, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Elkhart, Indiana, and Valley Bend, Alabama. Additional openings planned throughout the remainder of the year include Columbus, Ohio, Clearwater, Florida, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Dixon, Arizona, and New York City. Guillem, who co-founded Le Macaron with her daughter, Audrey Saba, has been the inspiration for many franchisees who were determined to start their own businesses.

"In addition to our 64 locations, we have nearly 20 franchises in various stages of development," said Guillem. "We continually offer support and encouragement to our owners to help them succeed every step of the way."

In addition to the WOW recognition, Le Macaron was recently named to the FranServe 2022 Fran-Tastic 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the country. For more information, visit http://lemacaron-us.com

About Le Macaron French Pastries

Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey, Le Macaron French Pastries is an elegant French patisserie that offers guests the finest, authentic French macarons and pastries. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the brand began franchising in 2012 and has since grown to more than 64 locations across the U.S. Le Macaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 2016, #17 on the 2019 Top Emerging Franchise List as well as ranking on the Top 100 Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and holds a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category.

About Franchise Dictionary Magazine

Franchise Dictionary Magazine is a national digital publication, with nearly 450,000 readers and targets prospective franchisees in an informative and educational format. For more information visit www.franchisedictionarymagazine.com

Contact: Rhonda Price

(561) 371-9407

[email protected]

SOURCE Le Macaron French Pastries