Le Macaron French Pastries® Honors Franchisees on National Franchise Appreciation Day

Franchise locations propel Le Macaron to #1 Macaron Franchise in the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to National Today, a new franchise business opens every eight minutes each day. Le Macaron, the #1 choice for authentic French macarons and pastries, is largely contributing to this statistic with more than 64 franchise locations nationwide and numerous store openings planned throughout the year. On Saturday, September 3, Le Macaron co-owners Rosalie Guillem and Audrey Saba are recognizing the dedication and commitment of the entrepreneurs and small business owners who have helped make Le Macaron a success.

Le Macaron was recently named to the FranServe 2022 Fran-Tastic 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the country. At Le Macaron, customers are treated to authentic, delicious macarons prepared by French-trained chefs in a variety of colors and flavors.

"We are congratulating each and every one of our franchisees on a job well done," said Guillem. "Our loyal, industrious owners are the backbone of our business, and we would not be where we are today without them."

Franchise Appreciation Day is traditionally celebrated every year on the Saturday before Labor Day. The day is observed to create awareness among consumers about local franchises and how they can support them. Entrepreneurs and small business owners also learn about how they can jump start a business through the power of franchising.

Le Macaron operates franchise stores coast-to-coast from Alabama to Arizona. Last month Le Macaron celebrated store openings in Cool Springs, Tennessee, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Elkhart, Indiana, and Valley Bend, Alabama. Additional openings planned throughout the remainder of the year include Columbus, Ohio, Clearwater, Florida, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Dixon, Arizona, and New York City. Le Macaron is purposefully expanding in new markets where customers clamor for delicious, authentic macarons, gourmet chocolates, French gelato, European-style coffee, and other classic French pastries. In addition to Le Macaron's cafes, the company has a thriving catering and corporate gifting business that operates at a brisk pace year around.

Founded in 2009, Guillem said Le Macaron is committed to offering authentic, premium products prepared daily by French-trained chefs. While the mission is to delight customers and treat them to a Parisian-style café experience, Le Macaron is also focused on offering lucrative opportunities for potential franchisees.

"We have nearly 20 franchises in various stages of development," said Guillem. "We continually offer support and guidance to our owners to help them succeed every step of the way."

About Le Macaron French Pastries

Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey, Le Macaron French Pastries is an elegant French patisserie that offers guests the finest, authentic French macarons and pastries. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the brand began franchising in 2012 and has since grown to more than 64 locations across the U.S. Le Macaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 2016, #17 on the 2019 Top Emerging Franchise List as well as ranking on the Top 100 Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and holds a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category.

