Le Marche, Italy-- "All of Italy in One Region" --and Rondini Press Wants to Take You There

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Land of Piceno, Picenum as the Romans called it, spans the four provinces of today's Le Marche and beyond. The northern edge reached the Byzantine Exarchate of Ravenna; inland from Rimini Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon. The ducal palace of Urbino, where the 500th birthday of Raphael was recently celebrated; the ancient Greek port of Ancona; the battlefield of Sentinum—every corner has its fascinating story to tell. Macerata, surrounded by the strikingly characteristic landscape of vineyards and olive groves, is home to one of Europe's oldest universities. From Ascoli Piceno, famous for its Renaissance piazzas and medieval towers, the earliest consular road, the Via Salaria, leads to Rome. The Sibillini Mountains have sheltered brigands, partisans, sorcerers, and sibyls--over their snow-capped peaks, to the west, Umbria and Tuscany. The southern borderland in Abruzzo holds Neolithic settlements and necropoli of the pre-Roman Piceni people.

The Land of Piceno

The book traces the connections of legends and history, of archeological finds and current day challenges, in a place "ideal for human habitation" despite centuries of marauding invaders and devastating earthquakes.

The Land of Piceno was published by Rondini Press July 2021. Hardback, paperback and eBooks can be ordered from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Books and many others.

The Authors

Phoebe Leed and Nathan (Neroni) Neel divide their time between Cambridge, MA and Montegallo, Ascoli Piceno. For over thirty years they have explored the back roads of Le Marche, sought out fantastic tales, and tracked down family history.

