Le Méridien Saigon Celebrates a Breakthrough Year of Success in 2025

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Méridien Saigon is honored to receive two awards from the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2025. Centrally located in Ho Chi Minh City with stunning views of the Saigon River, the hotel provides easy access for guests to attractions, business meetings, and events. Le Méridien Saigon also offers a modern lodging experience and a diverse, high-end culinary scene with three restaurants: Akuna, BARSON, and Latest Recipe.

Honored with Global Awards from World Luxury Hotel Awards

Mr. Lars Kerfin, General Manager of Le Méridien Saigon, received the award on stage at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2025 held in Singapore. Le Méridien Saigon is ideally located with stunning views of the Ba Son Bridge and the Saigon River.

Recently, Le Méridien Saigon proudly received two awards: Best Luxury City Business Hotel in Vietnam and Best Luxury Conference & Event Hotel - Global Winner, recognized by the prestigious and long-standing World Luxury Hotel Awards. These two awards bring the total number of accolades received by Le Méridien Saigon in 2025 to eight. It can be said that 2025 is the year Le Méridien Saigon confirms its brilliance not only in accommodation, MICE, and events but also in the culinary services provided by its restaurants and bars, establishing itself as a destination for upscale lodging, events, and stylish culinary experiences.

A Series of Awards for the Hotel's Restaurants and Bars

As of the end of October 2025, Le Méridien Saigon has achieved the following awards: Best Luxury Lifestyle Hotel in Vietnam recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and Best Scenic View recognized by the Haute Grandeur Global Awards, along with numerous accolades for its culinary services such as the 2025 The Best Chef Awards, awarding one knife to Chef Sam Aisbett at the fine dining restaurant AKUNA. Additionally, AKUNA has been recognized by Tatler Asia as one of the Top 20 Best Restaurants and awarded for having the Best Sommelier. Furthermore, AKUNA received the prestigious Michelin star for two consecutive years, 2024 and 2025.

In addition to AKUNA, the BARSON bar on the ground floor has also been recognized by Tatler as one of the top twenty bars in Vietnam for 2024.

Pursuing Sustainability Goals and Achieving Green Globe Certification

In addition to the eight awards received, Le Méridien Saigon is proud to have achieved Green Globe certification after undergoing a rigorous evaluation process with over 44 criteria and nearly 400 indicators related to sustainable management. Green Globe is a prestigious international certification for businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector, recognizing outstanding efforts in sustainable development across environmental, social, and economic dimensions. From energy conservation and waste management to connecting with the local community, every detail is designed to create a premium experience that is also friendly to the environment and society.

Moreover, Le Méridien Saigon has been honored by Trip.Best as a Premium Hotel 2025, acknowledging the quality of service and high-end experiences we consistently pursue. Trip.Best is a global ranking system developed by Trip.com based on real customer data, assessments from millions of reviews, actual booking rates, stable quality, and unique characteristics of the hotel.

Come and experience the accommodation, events, and culinary offerings at Le Méridien Saigon.

Download high resolution images here.

Stay updated on our latest programs at: facebook.com/lemeridiensaigon

Or book directly at: marriott.com/sgnmd

Media Contact:

Ms. Tran Nguyen

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Le Méridien Saigon