Le Monde Gourmand Announces Retail Partnership with Ulta Beauty

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Monde Gourmand, a leading fragrance and self-care brand under the parent company Tru Fragrance & Beauty, proudly announces its latest retail partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Beginning March 24, 2024, bestselling Le Monde Gourmand products will be available to shop at select Ulta Beauty locations across the US and Ulta.com.

"Since our initial launch, Le Monde Gourmand has emerged as a go-to for premium-quality, collectible fragrances," said Ann Somma, Chief Brand Officer at Tru Fragrance & Beauty. "Following strategic distribution expansion in 2021, annual sales doubled, driven by our distinctive proposition of affordable creative perfumery and community engagement. A #perfumeTok favorite, Le Monde Gourmand's new presence at Ulta Beauty lets our devotees and curious fragrance enthusiasts alike bid adieu to blind buying."

The brand's expansion into Ulta Beauty signifies a substantial growth and milestone in expanding its affordable, trend-driven creative fragrances and self-care products to new consumers. With a primary demographic of 18-28 beauty enthusiasts, the Le Monde Gourmand consumer is continually restocking their scent library with a mix of new classics and fresh, limited-edition releases.

The initial assortment at Ulta Beauty will feature seven of the brand's beloved eau de parfums including fan favorites Crème Vanille, Chai Épicé, and Santal Supreme ($25), along with their Parfums De Voyage Set ($38) featuring travel-sized sprays of their top ten scents. The brand will also launch Pétale Éphémère, a new fragrance exclusive to Ulta Beauty. Featuring a luscious combination of peach, raspberry blossom, and fluffy marshmallow, the fragrance is a magnetic must-have.

Le Monde Gourmand will also offer its new mousse and body oil collections in Crème Vanille and Lait de Coco, as well as four electrolyte-infused body mists with delicious scents, including Thé Matcha and Papaye Tropique.

The brand is also proud to be a part of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty, reflecting the retailer's clean, vegan, and cruelty-free pillars and aligning with Le Monde Gourmand's giveback initiative with non-profit organization The New York Bee Sanctuary.

"We are thrilled to welcome Le Monde Gourmand to the Ulta Beauty family," said Penny Coy, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "With elevated body care and fragrance layering on the rise and as beauty enthusiasts continue to prioritize self-care routines as a form of self-expression, the brand's beautiful collection of scents ranging from warm and comforting to fresh, floral and fruity, create a differentiated offering for our guests to discover. We are delighted to introduce new and existing guests to their assortment of long-lasting parfums and mists, along with hydrating oils and moisturizing mousses."

The recent appointment of Brice Kadari, Vice President and Brand Lead for Le Monde Gourmand, further illustrates the brand's commitment to excellence. With distribution channels including Urban Outfitters, ASOS UK, Amazon, and its own site, GourmandBeauty.com, the brand has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the fragrance and self-care realm. Kadari's background in digital marketing and branding will continue to be pivotal in steering Le Monde Gourmand towards continued growth and international expansion. Kadari shares, "The brand's international expansion strategy prioritizes key markets including Canada, the UK, and Europe."

Somma concludes, "From our debut at Ulta Beauty to the extension of our line into fragranced bath and body essentials, our momentum sets the stage for continued exponential growth throughout 2024."

About Le Monde Gourmand:

Le Monde Gourmand is an inviting atelier of addictively indulgent scents, from chic modern classics to creative inspirations. With scents and indulgences that are continuously curated, there's always something new to discover to elevate your style and self-care. Le Monde Gourmand is available at Ulta Beauty, on gourmandbeauty.com, Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom Rack, ASOS (UK) and other fine retailers. For more information please visit https://www.gourmandbeauty.com/ .

About Tru Fragrance & Beauty:

Tru Fragrance & Beauty operates out of Willowbrook, Illinois and New York City. The company's portfolio includes Gen-Z favorite Le Monde Gourmand, fragrance-as-wellness brand Lake & Skye, and licenses including Yellowstone and Wrangler. Tru maintains a premier position as a multidisciplinary innovation engine and supplier, with a roster of A-list celebrity and retail partners, including American Eagle Outfitters, Target, TJ Maxx, and Urban Outfitters. For more information, please visit https://www.trufragrance.com .

