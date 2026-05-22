LE PORTIER COGNAC AND AMERICA'S GOLD STAR FAMILIES LAUNCH MEMORIAL DAY INITIATIVE FEATURING SHANNON SHARPE VISITS WITH U.S. TROOPS

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Portier Cognac and America's Gold Star Families today announced a Memorial Day initiative dedicated to honoring military service, sacrifice, and the lasting legacy of America's military families.

From May 21 through July 6, Le Portier Cognac will contribute a portion of online bottle sales proceeds to America's Gold Star Families. Consumers will also be able to support the organization directly through dedicated donation links shared across campaign materials and digital platforms.

Shannon Sharpe and Le Portier

As part of the initiative, Shannon Sharpe will visit military installations including Nellis Air Force Base and Fort Benning to spend time with active-duty service members and military communities. The visits are set up as private appreciation events centered on connection, conversation, and respect for those who serve.

"I have tremendous respect for the men and women who serve our country," said Sharpe. "These visits are about listening, showing appreciation, and honoring the commitment and sacrifice of military families."

The broader initiative will support awareness of America's Gold Star Families and elevate stories of service and remembrance during Memorial Day and beyond. Organizers emphasized that the effort was built from a personal commitment within the Le Portier team and is intended to be an ongoing effort rather than a one-time campaign.

"We are honored to partner with Le Portier Cognac," said Darin Funk, Executive Director of America's Gold Star Families. "Their commitment to community and remembrance makes them an ideal ally in our efforts to support and uplift Gold Star families nationwide."

The collaboration will support awareness and outreach efforts for America's Gold Star Families – those navigating the loss of a spouse, parent, child, or sibling in military service – while reinforcing opportunities for remembrance, connection, and healing. The initiative is intended to elevate understanding of their mission and highlight the experiences of families within this community.

MEDIA CONTACT

LeslieAnne Wade

+1 (917) 751-7693

[email protected]

About America's Gold Star Families

America's Gold Star Families, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing honor, hope, and healing to the families of fallen military heroes. Through advocacy, remembrance initiatives, community programming, and ongoing support services, the organization works to uplift and connect Gold Star families nationwide while preserving the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Website: https://americasgoldstarfamilies.org/

About Le Portier Cognac

Le Portier Cognac is a premium cognac brand co-founded by Shannon Sharpe, bringing a modern perspective to one of the world's oldest luxury spirits categories. Produced in France using a blend of Grande Champagne, Petite Champagne, and Fins Bois eaux-de-vie aged in French oak barrels, Le Portier combines heritage craftsmanship with culture, storytelling and meaningful community engagement.

Website: https://leportiercognac.com/

Instagram: @leportiercognac

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SOURCE Le Portier Cognac