Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Named Best Bar in the 2019 Virtuoso® Best of the Best Awards

Virtuoso describes the award winning bar as a destination that "offers a social meeting spot where innovative drinks, lively mixologists and servers, and an enticing atmosphere create a "see and be seen" buzz." Adding, "Amalfi Coast bars perfected the art of aperitivo, and that spirit is exemplified in this stylish import from Positano's Le Sirenuse hotel."

"It is an incredible honour to be recognized as Best Bar by our industry peers," says Jacopo Rosito , Bar Manager. "At Le Sirenuse, we approach everything with great passion and inspiration, and we will continue pushing the envelope by offering not only an exceptional product, but also a memorable experience for our valued guests."

Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar continues to receive acclaim for their all new cocktail menu, Amore Eterno , Rosito and Head Bartender Valentino Longo travelled throughout Positano to find inspiration around coastal Italy. Regional elements, local purveyors and artisans played muse to the newly launched mixology lineup that reads almost like an Italian romance novel evoking all your senses.

The 10 winners will be featured in the September/October issue of VIRTUOSO LIFE Magazine, a publication reaching more than 200,000 affluent households.

For more on Virtuoso and its properties in over 100 countries, visit www.virtuoso.com.

About Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Open since 2017, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club offers an experience of unlimited variety, and the highly personalized service that Four Seasons guests value around the world. The Hotel features 77 guest rooms and 31 suites, including five unique Cabana Studios. Oceanfront dining is offered in the historic heart of the Hotel at Le Sirenuse Miami Restaurant and Champagne Bar. Recent honors include Condé Nast Traveler and Town & Country's Best New Hotels Around the World. For more information, visit our Press Room, Facebook or www.fourseasons.com/surfside.

About Virtuoso®

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 20,000 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with over 1,800 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $26.4 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry.

