Le-Vel Brands Launches Le-Vel Rx, A New Era in Access to Telehealth, Prescription Wellness & Longevity Medicine

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Le-Vel Brands, LLC

May 27, 2026, 08:00 ET

The brand that redefined wellness supplements now enters the telehealth and prescription wellness space, backed by one of the nation's largest telehealth and pharmacy networks.

FRISCO, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel Brands, LLC, the direct sales powerhouse behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness movements in history, announced the launch of Le-Vel Rx — a dedicated telehealth division that marks a bold and transformative new chapter for the brand. Born from years of mindful planning and an unwavering commitment to advancing human health, Le-Vel Rx brings the company's founding mission full circle: to give people access to the best possible tools for their wellbeing.

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Le-Vel Brands Launches Le-Vel Rx, A New Era in Access to Telehealth, Prescription Wellness & Longevity Medicine
Le-Vel Brands Launches Le-Vel Rx, A New Era in Access to Telehealth, Prescription Wellness & Longevity Medicine

The timing is deliberate. The global peptide therapeutics market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by surging consumer demand for clinically supervised health solutions. As GLP-1 therapies and prescription peptides dominate national headlines and reshape how Americans approach their health, Le-Vel Rx is positioned to meet that moment — combining the trust of a household wellness brand with the clinical infrastructure to support patients through convenient, clinician-guided access to prescription wellness solutions.

"In 2012, we established Le-Vel Brands, LLC with the intention of representing many in-house brands — and today, that vision is becoming a reality in the most meaningful way. Le-Vel Rx is not just a new division; it is the next chapter of who we are and who we are becoming."
— Jason Camper, Founder & CEO, Le-Vel Brands

A Partnership Built for Scale and Trust

Le-Vel Rx has entered into a strategic partnership with one of the largest conglomerate organizations in the telehealth prescription and pharmacy peptide industry. The partner organization brings an extraordinary infrastructure to the collaboration, including:

  • Access to a nationwide pharmacy network supporting compliant prescription fulfillment across all 50 states
  • Access to a nationwide network of more than 20,000 US based and licensed clinicians
  • 24/7 patient support available around the clock
  • More than 800,000 prescriptions processed per month
  • Clinical protocols, medical oversight, and operational systems designed for scale

This partnership was intentionally selected to match the scale, credibility, and operational rigor required to fulfill the Le-Vel Rx vision — delivering access to clinician-supervised health care and prescription therapies through a telehealth experience designed around safety, compliance, and convenience.

The Story of Prescription Peptides Is Evolving

For patients, Le-Vel Rx means something simple and significant: access. Access to licensed clinicians and pharmacy fulfillment through licensed compounding pharmacies and FDA-registered outsourcing facilities to support a range of peptide and treatment therapies — all through a convenient, fully digital telehealth experience. No long waitlists. No complicated referrals. Just science-backed care, delivered with the same ease and trust that 10 million Le-Vel customers already know.

Peptide therapy is one of the most significant frontiers in modern medicine, offering targeted, science-backed solutions for weight management, recovery, hormonal health, and longevity. Le-Vel Rx enters this space with the credibility of a brand that has already transformed millions of lives, and the infrastructure of a world-class telehealth partner to deliver on that promise at scale.

Where Le-Vel once only empowered people through premium supplements, Le-Vel Rx now extends that mission through providing access to telehealth and prescription wellness services — combining physician oversight, pharmacy excellence, and Le-Vel's legendary community-driven model.

"Onward we grow. Le-Vel Rx is the culmination of everything this brand was built to become — and the beginning of something even greater."
— Jason Camper, Founder & CEO, Le-Vel Brands

Learn More

To learn more about Le-Vel Rx and stay informed on the official launch, visit www.le-vel.com/rx. Media representatives may request additional information, interviews, or assets by contacting the Le-Vel Marketing & Communications team at [email protected].

About Le-Vel Rx
Le-Vel Rx is the telehealth division of Le-Vel Brands, LLC, created to provide access to clinician-supervised, prescription-grade peptide therapies nationwide. Operating through a network of licensed pharmacies in all 50 states and thousands of clinicians, Le-Vel Rx delivers access to a fully digital, patient-first healthcare experience built on safety, science, and accessibility.

About Le-Vel Brands, LLC
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Le-Vel Brands is a direct sales health and wellness company and home to the iconic THRIVE product line. In just over a decade, Le-Vel has achieved more than $3 billion in lifetime sales, paid nearly $1.5 billion in commissions to Brand Promoters, and shipped over $600 million in free products to customers worldwide. With 30 patents secured and a community of over 10 million customers, Le-Vel continues to set the standard for innovation in wellness and direct sales.

Media Contact
Le-Vel Brands — Marketing & Communications
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.le-vel.com/rx

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands, LLC

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