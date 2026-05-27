The brand that redefined wellness supplements now enters the telehealth and prescription wellness space, backed by one of the nation's largest telehealth and pharmacy networks.

FRISCO, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel Brands, LLC, the direct sales powerhouse behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness movements in history, announced the launch of Le-Vel Rx — a dedicated telehealth division that marks a bold and transformative new chapter for the brand. Born from years of mindful planning and an unwavering commitment to advancing human health, Le-Vel Rx brings the company's founding mission full circle: to give people access to the best possible tools for their wellbeing.

Le-Vel Brands Launches Le-Vel Rx, A New Era in Access to Telehealth, Prescription Wellness & Longevity Medicine

The timing is deliberate. The global peptide therapeutics market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by surging consumer demand for clinically supervised health solutions. As GLP-1 therapies and prescription peptides dominate national headlines and reshape how Americans approach their health, Le-Vel Rx is positioned to meet that moment — combining the trust of a household wellness brand with the clinical infrastructure to support patients through convenient, clinician-guided access to prescription wellness solutions.

"In 2012, we established Le-Vel Brands, LLC with the intention of representing many in-house brands — and today, that vision is becoming a reality in the most meaningful way. Le-Vel Rx is not just a new division; it is the next chapter of who we are and who we are becoming."

— Jason Camper, Founder & CEO, Le-Vel Brands

A Partnership Built for Scale and Trust

Le-Vel Rx has entered into a strategic partnership with one of the largest conglomerate organizations in the telehealth prescription and pharmacy peptide industry. The partner organization brings an extraordinary infrastructure to the collaboration, including:

Access to a nationwide pharmacy network supporting compliant prescription fulfillment across all 50 states

Access to a nationwide network of more than 20,000 US based and licensed clinicians

24/7 patient support available around the clock

More than 800,000 prescriptions processed per month

Clinical protocols, medical oversight, and operational systems designed for scale

This partnership was intentionally selected to match the scale, credibility, and operational rigor required to fulfill the Le-Vel Rx vision — delivering access to clinician-supervised health care and prescription therapies through a telehealth experience designed around safety, compliance, and convenience.

The Story of Prescription Peptides Is Evolving

For patients, Le-Vel Rx means something simple and significant: access. Access to licensed clinicians and pharmacy fulfillment through licensed compounding pharmacies and FDA-registered outsourcing facilities to support a range of peptide and treatment therapies — all through a convenient, fully digital telehealth experience. No long waitlists. No complicated referrals. Just science-backed care, delivered with the same ease and trust that 10 million Le-Vel customers already know.

Peptide therapy is one of the most significant frontiers in modern medicine, offering targeted, science-backed solutions for weight management, recovery, hormonal health, and longevity. Le-Vel Rx enters this space with the credibility of a brand that has already transformed millions of lives, and the infrastructure of a world-class telehealth partner to deliver on that promise at scale.

Where Le-Vel once only empowered people through premium supplements, Le-Vel Rx now extends that mission through providing access to telehealth and prescription wellness services — combining physician oversight, pharmacy excellence, and Le-Vel's legendary community-driven model.

"Onward we grow. Le-Vel Rx is the culmination of everything this brand was built to become — and the beginning of something even greater."

— Jason Camper, Founder & CEO, Le-Vel Brands

Learn More

To learn more about Le-Vel Rx and stay informed on the official launch, visit www.le-vel.com/rx. Media representatives may request additional information, interviews, or assets by contacting the Le-Vel Marketing & Communications team at [email protected].

About Le-Vel Rx

Le-Vel Rx is the telehealth division of Le-Vel Brands, LLC, created to provide access to clinician-supervised, prescription-grade peptide therapies nationwide. Operating through a network of licensed pharmacies in all 50 states and thousands of clinicians, Le-Vel Rx delivers access to a fully digital, patient-first healthcare experience built on safety, science, and accessibility.

About Le-Vel Brands, LLC

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Le-Vel Brands is a direct sales health and wellness company and home to the iconic THRIVE product line. In just over a decade, Le-Vel has achieved more than $3 billion in lifetime sales, paid nearly $1.5 billion in commissions to Brand Promoters, and shipped over $600 million in free products to customers worldwide. With 30 patents secured and a community of over 10 million customers, Le-Vel continues to set the standard for innovation in wellness and direct sales.

Media Contact

Le-Vel Brands — Marketing & Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.le-vel.com/rx

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands, LLC