Le Vian Announces First Digital Red Carpet Revue and 2021 Forecast

A brimming schedule of hundreds of private preview viewings will take place over 4 days before the event, during which the brand's top clients will enjoy a first chance to reserve or pre-order from the newly launched Le Vian Haute Couture High jewelry Collection, and from Le Vian's 11 trends.

For the first time, Le Vian has specially created a digital, clickable High Jewelry Book for its launch of the 2021 Le Vian Haute Couture Jewelry, showcasing 1000 unique creations, ranging in price from $10,000 to $500,000. Each precious piece has been handcrafted by New York's top craftspeople. Attendees will have the opportunity to digitally examine the collection and its certifications, and reserve items they wish to purchase, before they are released to Le Vian authorized retailers and the wider public.

An enormous repertoire of over 4500 new Le Vian designs have been created to represent the 11 trends of the year, which are set to shape the global jewelry industry in the year to come. The clickable 2021 Red Carpet Revue Jewelry Trend Book will digitally display these pieces in private view. Pieces can then be pre-ordered by the top collectors through Le Vian authorized retailers.

Top clients, retailers and press invited to the Red Carpet Revue and Trend Forecast will be able to interact via Zoom. The event will also be streamed for the public on Facebook LIVE.

The format of the evening will begin with a retrospective of Red Carpet Arrivals from past years before the new Le Vian pieces are debuted. The 2021 Fashion Trends presentation will be delivered by senior executive fashion and beauty editor at Harper's Bazaar US Avril Graham. This will be followed by the 2021 Fine Jewelry Trends presentation, given by Le Vian. The night's charity fundraising appeal will benefit St Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Le Vian has pledged a $500 donation for each attendee household at the Red Carpet Revue and private preview. It will also match all donations made by guests, up to $100,000.

The Trend Forecast, will for the first time feature 5 mini-movies representing Le Vian top trends of the year and will culminate with a high-octane Le Vian living room catwalk, filmed on location at a luxurious private home In Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, New York. This will bring the key trends to life in dazzling style.

Le Vian's top collectors and attendees will receive sumptuous swag bags packed with gifts. These include Le Vian logo accessories - branded blankets, books and pens. Uber-Top collectors will also receive a Le Vian handmade wood jewelry chest and a Harper's Bazaar commemorative coffee table book.

2021 Jewelry Trends

The full rundown of 2021 trends will be revealed on the day of the show. The timeliest highlights include:

Symbols of Protection which evoke hope and love, as we stand together in challenging times.

which evoke hope and love, as we stand together in challenging times. Spiritual Symbols: expect Crosses, Stars of David, Hamsas, Evil Eyes as well as Lotuses, Crescents, Stars, and Angel wings

expect Crosses, Stars of David, Hamsas, Evil Eyes as well as Lotuses, Crescents, Stars, and Angel wings Symbols of Love including Hearts and Links of Love

including Hearts and Links of Love Stronger together : gladiator-like jewels inspired by two hands holding each other

: gladiator-like jewels inspired by two hands holding each other Symbols of Hope - the new Rainbow Jewels Collection: The Gem of Protection, Flavours of Quartz. The collection will include Chocolate Quartz, Cotton Candy Amethyst, Grape Amethysts Mint Julep Quartz, Cinnamon Citrine and Rose Quartz.

"We plan to dazzle and mesmerize our collectors at the 2021 digital Le Vian Red Carpet Revue. Our sales typically hit the many millions at this annual event. We are going 100% digital for the first time and it follows months of preparation and huge success in recent months with our virtual sales, In collaboration with our authorized retailers," says Le Vian CEO Eddie LeVian.

Le Vian – a cult brand during uncertain times

In early 2020, Le Vian premiered LE VIAN TV. By April 2020 , primetime shows enjoyed a 1.5m reach.

premiered LE VIAN TV. By , primetime shows enjoyed a reach. September sees the introduction of Le Vian's highly innovative geo-fencing marketing technology, targeting Le Vian's independent family owned jewelry stores.

highly innovative geo-fencing marketing technology, targeting independent family owned jewelry stores. Rihanna currently wears Le Vian in the cover shoot in all 26 Harper's Bazaar September print and digital issues round the world. Le Vian's new platinum pieces also feature in the September issue.

in the cover shoot in all 26 Harper's Bazaar September print and digital issues round the world. new platinum pieces also feature in the September issue. Le Vian's highly personalised virtual appointment and appointment only show experiences have reached their height of success during the pandemic and have elevated show-up rates and purchase rates from 50% several years ago to almost 100% today, with almost every customer purchasing as a result of a private appointment.

About Le Vian

Le Vian is a New York headquartered, family-owned jewelry company. With a history rooted in the royalty of ancient Persia, today LeVian is a firm favorite with Hollywood royalty. When in 1746, Persia's Nadir Shah conquered India, he chose the Le Vian family to guard the royal jewels. These included the legendary Koh-I-Noor diamond, which is currently among the British Crown Jewels. To perpetuate the LeVian family legacy, Le Vian is committed to investing in innovation. Every design starts with an original idea. Le Vian is democratizing luxury by making fine jewelry affordable. Collectors are treated like members of the family. The LeVian family is known for its innovative products and technologies, its commitment to responsible practices and for giving back 10% of Its annual pre-tax profits to charity.

