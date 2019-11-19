Lea Michele Debuts Music Video For "Christmas In New York"

Available everywhere now , Lea Michele's Christmas in The City is an 11-track holiday collection inspired by the singer's fond memories of growing up in New York City. Reuniting with Glee songwriters/producers Adam Anders and Peer Astrom , the album features timeless hits like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Silent Night," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" as well as star-studded collaborators handpicked by Lea, including fellow Glee alum Darren Criss , Spring Awakening costar Jonathan Groff and Broadway favorite Cynthia Erivo .

Lea will continue to usher in the holiday season through December, performing at the both the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as well as the 2019 Christmas in Rockefeller Center event. It's the start of what is sure to be a massive Christmas for the actress and singer, who also stars in ABC's upcoming holiday movie Same Time, Next Christmas, set to air Thursday, December 5 at 9:00 – 11:00 PM EST on ABC.

Lea has set a series of live performance dates in New York City, Lea Michele – Christmas in NYC – Live in Concert, bringing her first-ever Christmas album to fans for three back-to-back shows at The Concert Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture beginning Thursday, December 19. Tickets are available to the public now via Eventbrite.com. VIP Packages are available through VIPNation.com, including pre-show photo ops, premium seats and more.

LEA MICHELE – CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY

TRACKLISTING

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Christmas in New York I'll Be Home for Christmas (feat. Jonathan Groff ) Do You Want To Build a Snowman? Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Silent Night White Christmas (feat. Darren Criss ) Silver Bells Angels We Have Heard on High (feat. Cynthia Erivo) O Holy Night

LEA MICHELE – CHRISTMAS IN NYC – LIVE IN CONCERT

The Concert Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture

2 West 64TH Street at Central Park West



Thursday, December 19 @ 7:30 PM

Friday, December 20 @ 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 21 @ 7:30 PM



ABOUT LEA MICHELE

Since making her Broadway debut at just eight years old in Les Misérables, Lea Michele has continued to be a powerhouse on both stage and screen as well as a chart-topping solo artist and New York Times bestselling author. Following her critically acclaimed performance as "Wendla" in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Spring Awakening, she made her television debut as perfectionist firecracker "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, award-winning musical series Glee. The breakout role earned the actress both a Teen's Choice Award and People's Choice Award, as well as Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Lea's love for music has always been a focus point in her career, signing to Columbia Records and making her solo album debut with 2014's Louder, which notched a Top 5 position on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release. Lea added best-selling author to her resume that same year, releasing her first book entitled "Brunette Ambition," which quickly became a New York Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year. In 2017, she released her sophomore album Places and hit the road for a series of sold-out North American tour dates as well as a co-headlining slot on the LM/DC Tour alongside fellow Glee alum Darren Criss.

CONNECT WITH LEA MICHELE: FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | YOUTUBE

CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY (APPROVED ALBUM ARTWORK): DOWNLOAD

APPROVED PRESS PHOTO: DOWNLOAD (CREDIT YU TSAI)

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS CONTACTS

Larissa Slezak | Jamie Bertel

LEA MICHELE CONTACT

Nicole Perez-Krueger

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks

Related Links

https://www.sonymusicmasterworks.com

