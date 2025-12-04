Lead | ROLFS Global Institute Powered by L'Oréal Launches Powerful Documentary Highlighting the Revolutionary Future of the Beauty Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead | ROLFS Global Institute Powered by L'Oréal is proud to announce the launch of its powerful new documentary "Does Beauty Matter", that is reconceptualizing the way we view the beauty industry and the professionals who power it.

Leading with the question "Who do you see more, your physician or your beauty professional," this documentary spurs the start of a larger conversation: Why does the beauty industry continue to struggle for recognition as a legitimate and respected profession? The film explores the essential role of beauty in society, while spotlighting the educational revolution that is preparing beauty professionals to thrive through higher education.

Featuring authentic testimonials from real Lead graduates, relatable street interviews capturing how everyday people view the impact of beauty, and exclusive commentary from Francis Tesmer, Chief Executive Officer of ROLFS Global and founder of Lead | Rolfs Global Institute Powered by L'Oréal, this documentary sheds light on a movement that is elevating beauty from simply a service based industry to a globally respected profession. Determined to revolutionize the beauty industry, Francis is leading the charge in changing the beauty conversation.

"Beauty is not just about how we look; it's about how we feel, how we connect, and how we lead. This documentary tells the real stories of individuals whose lives and futures are being transformed through education, innovation, and empowerment."

Francis Tesmer, Chief Executive Officer of ROLFS Global and founder of Lead | Rolfs Global Institute Powered by L'Oréal

"The film highlights how Lead is breaking down barriers and rewriting outdated narratives about beauty education. As the world's first accredited higher education degree designed specifically for beauty professionals, Lead merges science, art, business, wellness, and sustainability to build beauty leaders of the future."

Through innovative degree pathways, global partnerships, and accessible scholarship opportunities, Lead is helping beauty professionals around the world turn their passion into leadership, influence, and economic power.

The launch of this documentary marks a pivotal moment in what it means to work in beauty. Transforming the industry from a career often categorized as a glorified hobby, to a respected and vital profession.

Please watch the full documentary HERE

Lead is the first accredited higher-education institution dedicated to advancing beauty professionals through programs that merge creativity, business, science, and leadership. Powered by L'Oréal, Lead is redefining beauty education, equipping graduates to lead the industry's future. Learn more about the programs offered at Lead HERE.

