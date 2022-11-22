Lead Acid Battery Market in the US to Grow by USD 939.46 Million, Brookfield Business Partners LP and C&D Technologies Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Nov 22, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead acid battery market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 939.46 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.82% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising focus on green telecom towers. However, declining costs of lithium-ion batteries can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years. Make confident decisions using our insights and analysis. Download a Free Sample Report
Major Companies and their Offerings
- Brookfield Business Partners LP - The company offers lead acid batteries such as Enhanced Flooded and Standard Flooded.
- C&D Technologies Inc. - The company offers lead acid batteries such as UPS PLP, UPS MR, XT Series, and Liberty 1000.
- Crown Equipment Corp. - The company offers lead acid batteries such as Flat Plate and Tubular.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - The company offers lead acid batteries such as AGM VRLA Batteries.
- Energizer Holdings Inc. - The company offers lead acid batteries such as Premium EFB and Premium AGM.
- Bisco Industries Inc.
- Concorde Battery Corp.
- EnerSys
- Exponential Power Inc.
- Hawker Powersource Inc.
- Power Sonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rolls Battery
- Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Trojan Battery Co. LLC
- U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.
- UPS Battery Center Ltd.
- Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc.
Key Market Driver
The rising focus on green telecom towers is driving the growth of the market. The rapid growth in population and advances in technology increased mobile and smartphone penetration. Moreover, the decline in telecom tariffs owing to intense market competition has resulted in the development of the telecommunication industry in the US. The increase in telecom subscriptions has driven the number of green telecom tower installations. Tower operators are reducing their carbon footprints and GHG emissions. Telecom operators are investing in alternative green power systems to reduce operational costs and related pollution. Hence, the rising demand for clean energy in the telecom sector is leading to investments in research and development in battery technology, which, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Lead Acid Battery Market In US Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Mobile - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Stationary - size and forecast 2021-2026
Lead Acid Battery Market In US Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Flooded - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Sealed - size and forecast 2021-2026
Market Segmentation
The mobile segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for automotive lead-acid batteries is directly proportional to the volume of automobile production. The automotive industry has increased, and it is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Thus, the rising demand for automobiles, especially in emerging economies as well as in developed markets such as the US, will drive the growth of the segment.
|
Lead Acid Battery Market Scope in US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.82%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 939.46 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bisco Industries Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, C&D Technologies Inc., Concorde Battery Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, Exponential Power Inc., Hawker Powersource Inc., Power Sonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rolls Battery, Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trojan Battery Co. LLC, U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co., UPS Battery Center Ltd., and Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
