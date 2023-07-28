Lead Acid Battery Market in US to grow by USD 1,170.19 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising focus on green telecom towers boosts the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead acid battery market in US is set to grow by USD 1,170.19 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The lead acid battery market in us is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. C and D Technologies Inc., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Clarios, Concorde Battery Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, Exponential Power Inc., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Power-Sonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trojan Battery Co. LLC, U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co., UPS Battery Center Ltd., and Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lead Acid Battery Market in US

Lead Acid Battery Market in US 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lead acid battery market in the US report covers the following areas:

The lead acid battery market in US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising focus on green telecom towers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Declining costs of lithium-ion batteries will hamper the market growth.

Lead Acid Battery Market in the US 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

DRIVERS

The increasing focus on green telecom towers drives the lead acid battery market growth in the US during the forecast period. There is increasing mobile and smartphone penetration across the US due to the rising population and rapid advancements in technology in the region. Additionally, there is a significant increase in the growth of the telecommunication industry in the US due to reduced tariffs caused by severe market competition. As a result, it led to an increase in the installation of green telecom towers. Furthermore, several telecom providers in the US are under severe pressure to minimize their carbon footprint and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. Hence, prominent manufacturers such as C&D Technologies INC, Clarios, EnerSys, and East Penn manufacturing co. are diversifying their power system portfolios. Hence, such factors are expected to have a positive impact on the market which in turn will drive the lead acid battery market growth in the US during the forecast period.

TRENDS

An increase in vendor partnerships is a primary trend in the lead acid battery market in the US during the forecast period. There is significant collaboration between several prominent vendors and stakeholders in the lead-acid battery market. One of the main focuses of such collaborations is to develop advanced lead-acid battery technology to produce lead-based batteries more competitive than lithium-ion batteries in terms of performance. Several focus areas of research include pre-competitive research, technology development, and technology sharing. Furthermore, many pre-competitive research organizations such as the Consortium for Battery Innovation (CBI) are included in the lead-acid battery market in the US which includes lead-acid battery manufacturers, raw material suppliers, technology suppliers, research institutions, and a panel of specialists constituting members from the world's leading lead-acid battery manufacturing companies and R&D companies. Hence, such vendor partnerships are expected to drive the lead acid battery market in the US during the forecast period.

CHALLENGES

The declining costs of lithium-ion batteries can be a major challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing preference for lead-acid batteries over lithium-ion batteries due to their lower cost. However, there are several advantages to lithium-ion batteries when compared to lead-acid batteries. One of the main advantages of lithium-ion batteries is that they can provide superior performance due to higher current density, longer power-holding capacity, and longer shelf life compared with lead-acid batteries. As a result, the preference for lithium-ion batteries is gradually increasing in the market. Additionally, the improved production scale and manufacturing efficiency have significantly decreased the cost gap between the two types of batteries. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the lead acid battery market in the US during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download

a PDF sample

Lead Acid Battery Market in the US 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

The lead acid battery market in the US market is segmented as follows:

Application

Mobile



Stationary

Type

Flooded



Sealed

Lead Acid Battery Market in the US 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share by the mobile segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the main mobile segment includes the lead-acid batteries used in cars, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles Electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. The main requirement for lead acid batteries in the automotive industry is SLI ((starting, lighting, ignition) in ICE vehicles as well as start/stop applications in conventional vehicles and EVs. The rising demand for automobiles, mainly in emerging economies as well as in developed markets such as the US is expected to significantly fuel the growth of this segment. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance

indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of

companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments,

and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Lead Acid Battery Market in the US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the lead acid battery market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lead acid battery market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lead acid battery market across the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the lead acid battery market vendors in US

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The lithium-ion battery (LIB) separator market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.91% from 2022 to 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,526.16 million. This lithium-ion battery (LIB) separator market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (automotive and non-automotive), material (polyethylene, polypropylene, nylon, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Rising demand for smart devices is the major factor notably driving the market growth.

The hydro-pumped storage plants market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.71% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 147.54 billion. This hydro-pumped storage plants market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (load balancing, ancillary grid services, stability, and storage capacity), type (open-loop and closed-loop), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The demand for new water resources due to urbanization and safety concerns is driving market growth.

Lead Acid Battery Market Scope In US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,170.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.79 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled C and D Technologies Inc., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Clarios, Concorde Battery Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, Exponential Power Inc., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Power-Sonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trojan Battery Co. LLC, U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co., UPS Battery Center Ltd., and Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Lead acid battery market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on lead acid battery market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Flooded - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Flooded - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Flooded - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Flooded - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Flooded - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Sealed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Sealed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Sealed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Sealed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Sealed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 57: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 C and D Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 60: C and D Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: C and D Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 62: C and D Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Camel Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Camel Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Camel Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Camel Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Concorde Battery Corp.

Exhibit 66: Concorde Battery Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Concorde Battery Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 68: Concorde Battery Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Crown Equipment Corp.

Exhibit 69: Crown Equipment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Crown Equipment Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: Crown Equipment Corp. - Key offerings

11.7 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 72: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 75: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Energizer Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 76: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 EnerSys

Exhibit 80: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 81: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 82: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 83: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: EnerSys - Segment focus

11.10 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 85: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 86: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 88: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Power Sonic Corp.

Exhibit 90: Power Sonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Power Sonic Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Power Sonic Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 93: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 94: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 96: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.13 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 98: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.14 Trojan Battery Co. LLC

Exhibit 103: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 104: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Key offerings

11.15 U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 106: U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

11.16 UPS Battery Center Ltd.

Exhibit 109: UPS Battery Center Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: UPS Battery Center Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: UPS Battery Center Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc.

Exhibit 112: Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 115: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 116: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 117: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 118: Research methodology



Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 120: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio