Lead Acid Battery Market in US to record a growth of USD 1.17 billion between 2022 to 2027; C and D Technologies Inc., and Camel Group Co. Ltd to emerge as key vendors- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

22 Jan, 2024, 21:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead acid battery market in US size is expected to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. C and D Technologies Inc., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Clarios, Concorde Battery Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, Exponential Power Inc., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Power Sonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trojan Battery Co. LLC, U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co., UPS Battery Center Ltd., and Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a free sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lead Acid Battery Market in US 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lead Acid Battery Market in US 2023-2027

  • C and D Technologies Inc. - The company offers lead acid batteries such as flooded lead acid batteries VLA and valve-regulated lead acid VRLA batteries.

By Application

  • The US Lead Acid Battery Market sees substantial growth in the mobile segment, encompassing batteries for cars, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. Essential in the automotive industry for starting, lighting, ignition, and start/stop applications, the mobile segment anticipates stable growth, driven by the increasing demand for automobiles, particularly in emerging economies and established markets like the US. Key players in this market include Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing, GS Yuasa, and EnerSys.
  • Type (flooded and sealed)

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get a FREE Sample Report.

Lead-Acid Battery: Major Applications

The US lead-acid battery market is a diverse and critical player in various sectors, from the automotive and industrial batteries to deep cycle and stationary batteries. With a pivotal role in renewable energy storage and electric grid stability, these batteries support backup power solutions in the telecommunications industry, UPS systems, and transportation sector. The industry's commitment to sustainability is evident through robust recycling programs, aligning with environmental regulations governed by entities such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Battery Council International (BCI). Advanced lead-acid technologies, including Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) and Gel batteries, contribute to improved performance and safety. As smart grid technologies advance, lead-acid batteries continue to be indispensable for grid energy storage, ensuring reliable power supply and reinforcing their significance in the evolving landscape of energy storage solutions.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global lead acid battery market by value?
  • What will be the size of the global lead acid battery market in 2027?
  • How has industry perform over last 5 years?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global lead acid battery market?
  • What main segments make up the global lead acid battery market?

Related Reports:

The aviation battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 317.81 million.

The train battery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 179.11 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Endoscopy Devices Market to Record USD 14.04 Billion between 2022 and 2027, Analyzing Growth in Laparoscopy Segment - Technavio

Endoscopy Devices Market to Record USD 14.04 Billion between 2022 and 2027, Analyzing Growth in Laparoscopy Segment - Technavio

The endoscopy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.04 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.36% according to Technavio. The...
USD 1.76 billion growth expected in Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market between 2022 and 2027, Analysing growth in Europe - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

USD 1.76 billion growth expected in Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market between 2022 and 2027, Analysing growth in Europe - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The lithium-sulfur battery market size is expected to grow by USD 1.76 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.