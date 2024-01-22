Lead Acid Battery Market in US to record a growth of USD 1.17 billion between 2022 to 2027; C and D Technologies Inc., and Camel Group Co. Ltd to emerge as key vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead acid battery market in US size is expected to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. C and D Technologies Inc., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Clarios, Concorde Battery Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, Exponential Power Inc., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Power Sonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trojan Battery Co. LLC, U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co., UPS Battery Center Ltd., and Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a free sample report

C and D Technologies Inc. - The company offers lead acid batteries such as flooded lead acid batteries VLA and valve-regulated lead acid VRLA batteries.

By Application

The US Lead Acid Battery Market sees substantial growth in the mobile segment , encompassing batteries for cars, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. Essential in the automotive industry for starting, lighting, ignition, and start/stop applications, the mobile segment anticipates stable growth, driven by the increasing demand for automobiles, particularly in emerging economies and established markets like the US. Key players in this market include Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing, GS Yuasa, and EnerSys.

Type (flooded and sealed)

Lead-Acid Battery: Major Applications

The US lead-acid battery market is a diverse and critical player in various sectors, from the automotive and industrial batteries to deep cycle and stationary batteries. With a pivotal role in renewable energy storage and electric grid stability, these batteries support backup power solutions in the telecommunications industry, UPS systems, and transportation sector. The industry's commitment to sustainability is evident through robust recycling programs, aligning with environmental regulations governed by entities such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Battery Council International (BCI). Advanced lead-acid technologies, including Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) and Gel batteries, contribute to improved performance and safety. As smart grid technologies advance, lead-acid batteries continue to be indispensable for grid energy storage, ensuring reliable power supply and reinforcing their significance in the evolving landscape of energy storage solutions.

The aviation battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 317.81 million.

The train battery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 179.11 million.

