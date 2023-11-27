Lead-Acid Battery Market size in Indonesia to grow by USD 70.33 million from 2022 to 2027, The change in the energy mix to drive market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead-acid battery market in Indonesia is expected to grow by USD 70.33 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a sample report

Lead-Acid Battery Market in Indonesia 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lead-Acid Battery Market in Indonesia 2023-2027

The lead-acid battery market in Indonesia is concentrated due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid lead-acid battery market in Indonesia is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Growth in the automotive market. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, C and D Technologies Inc., EnerSys, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Guangdong Yuasa Battery Co. Ltd., PT Century Batteries Indonesia, PT New Indobatt Energy Nusantara, PT Selatan Jadi Jaya, PT. Tri Mega Baterindo, and PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH- The company offers lead acid batteries such as Xtreme VR pure lead battery, suitable for use in harsh environmental conditions.

C and D Technologies Inc. - The company offers lead acid batteries such as UPS PLP and UPS MR batteries.

Key Driver

The change in the energy mix is a key factor driving market growth. The growth in demand for electricity as well as the increasing population of Indonesia has also brought about a rise in consumption. The government must, therefore, be focusing on sustainable and renewable sources like biomass, wind energy, or solar power due to the increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Lead-Acid Battery Market in Indonesia 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The automotive segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The automotive segment includes both Original and replacement Lead Acid Batteries, which are used in passenger cars as well as internal combustion engine vehicles such as ICE EVs, automotive businesses, and two-wheelers. The automotive industry requires lead-acid batteries for SLI in ICE vehicles and start/stop applications, EVs require power for functions beyond propulsion power. In addition, most cars use lead-acid batteries for SLI cycle applications; some use deep lithium-ion batteries to power electric vehicles. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global lead-acid battery market in Indonesia by value?

by value? What will be the size of the global lead-acid battery market in Indonesia in 2027?

in 2027? How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global lead-acid battery market in Indonesia ?

? What main segments make up the global lead-acid battery market in Indonesia ?

