Lead-acid Battery Market to grow by USD 6.33 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growth in demand for industrial applications, the growing investments in the automotive industry, and the increasing focus on renewable energy generation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Lead-acid Battery Market is segmented as below:

Application

o Automotive

o Stationary

o Motive

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o The Middle East and Africa

o South America

Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the lead-acid battery market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Lead-acid Battery Market size

Lead-acid Battery Market trends

Lead-acid Battery Market industry analysis

Growth in demand for industrial applications is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the declining costs of lithium-ion batteries may threaten the growth of the market.

Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lead-acid battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lead-acid battery market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Motive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH

C&D Technologies Inc.

Clarios

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Corp.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

