Lead Battery Industry Invites Global Use Of Free, New Logo To Honor National Battery Day, February 18

"Our industry believes Battery Day is a day to celebrate," said Lisa Dry, director of strategic communications for the two organizations behind the new logo, Battery Council International and the Essential Energy Everyday communications initiative. "Batteries play a growing and essential role in further electrifying our world and helping to mitigate climate change."

She shared the rationale behind creating a logo to uniformly brand Battery Day. "We want to elevate the awareness and understanding of the growth in demand and essentiality of batteries. We'd love to see #BatteryDay go viral."

The U.S. lead battery manufacturers and recyclers, in particular, use Battery Day to highlight the benefits and recyclability of lead batteries with policymakers and regulators. Dry added. "The remarkable, innovative lead battery is critical for transportation, telecommunications, renewable energy and as back-up power to many essential services."

Yet, despite the importance of batteries, there has been no unifying mark or branding of Battery Day, until now. The new logo – available in static or animated GIF formats – replicates a growing "smart" cityscape formed from various battery types which represents the role batteries play in powering our everyday lives and future. Moving horizontal line elements convey modern connectivity, data, energy movement and power.

"We wanted a logo that could be used globally by all battery manufacturers, recyclers and suppliers, from large-scale industrial batteries to smaller everyday household batteries," said Dry. The dynamic and innovative logo was created in partnership with Activated Growth, a Minnesota-based marketing agency with an expertise in branding.

Anyone can access the logos for print and online use through Essential Energy Everyday or this Dropbox link. All materials are available at no cost through, and licensed for free use by others, under a Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 International License.i

Note to editors: The logo and GIF are available in this dropbox.

Learn More at Essential Energy Everyday

Essential Energy Everyday exists to increase awareness of the critical importance of lead batteries in powering our daily lives and future. It encourages continued investment in sustainable lead battery technology to store and provide energy on demand. Its initiative is supported by the two global trade associations that represent the lead battery and lead industries, Battery Council International and the International Lead Association.

About Battery Council International

Battery Council International is the North American trade association representing lead-based battery manufacturing, supply, recycling and distribution companies. For more information, visit Battery Council International.

i© 2020 Battery Council International. This work is licensed for free use by others under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License."

