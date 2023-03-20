Lead Cryptocurrency Economist at Iinuma.io Releases Latest Research Report - Observations in Token Ecosystems, Vol. 1

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iinuma.io, a leading producer of token sale whitepapers, presentation decks, and token economic models, has announced the release of its new report, titled Observations in Token Ecosystems, Volume 1, 2023. The report is written and illustrated by the firm's principal and lead economist, Arthur Iinuma.

Observations in Token Ecosystems: Vol. 1, 2023 Effects of Token Inflation: Case Study

Even with the tailwind of the biggest bull market in crypto history, the author found that most mainstream economies suffered from substantial price declines due to the implementation of poor economic policies. However, the author notes, properly designed ecosystems fared better, but required expert input from a token economist.

"Many projects use tokens as a low-cost way to print free value without understanding the effects of doing so," says Iinuma.

The report analyzes the latest trends in token economies, based on the company's work on over 100 token and NFT ecosystems. It covers a broad range of topics from earning economies (play-to-earn, move-to-earn, etc.), algorithmically-backed stablecoins, to the effects of token inflation and deflation.

The 55-page report features detailed diagrams, charts, and tables, illustrating the intricacies of various token topologies.

"Observations in Token Ecosystems looks at several dominant trends in token economies based on our observations of dozens of market-traded cryptocurrencies. We evaluate these trends through a critical lens, with a particular emphasis on token price performance and the economic viability of these ecosystems over the long run," says Iinuma.

The report highlights ways to build better economic models and avoid "the race to zero" by limiting inflation and focusing on token value accrual.

"We issue this report to illicit discussion and dialog within the community with the goal of evolving these ecosystems for the benefit of their projects and end users."

The report can be downloaded at: https://www.iinuma.io/token-economics-report/

About the Company

Iinuma.io is one of the leading web3 consultancies in the crypto and NFT industry. The company creates stunning, high-quality, graphically designed marketing collateral for companies seeking to raise capital through a token sale or the launch of a new NFT collection. It has produced over 100 whitepapers, presentation decks, one-pagers, and token and NFT economic models for the leading NFT and blockchain companies. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. It has been instrumental in the launch of over a dozen publicly-traded projects. Please visit www.iinuma.io to learn more.

About the Author

Arthur Iinuma is the Principal consultant and founder of Iinuma.io. He has been an advisor to nearly a dozen crypto and non-crypto companies and has created token economic models that have scaled to over USD 1 billion in market capitalization. He has written for CoinTelegraph and Forbes on the topic of cryptocurrency and blockchain, lectured at the University of California on the topic of token ecosystems, been featured on the front cover of two globally circulated publications, and was awarded Blockchain Company of the Year by CIO Magazine in 2022.

In 2009, Arthur co-founded a 70-person software and blockchain services agency based in Los Angeles, California which he runs today. Prior to that, he ran a private equity consultancy, was a FINRA-licensed trader at Morgan Stanley, and a VP at UBS Financial Services. This year marks his 20th anniversary in professional consulting.

