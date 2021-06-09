Lead for Minnesota Recruiting Fellows for Fall 2021 Now Through June 15

WASECA, Minn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead for Minnesota, a nonprofit that supports young people in reinvesting in hometown communities across the state, is currently recruiting for its next class of leaders. These young professionals commit to a two-year paid fellowship as AmeriCorps members, serving closely with local government leaders and nonprofits to bring added capacity, as well as their skills and diverse perspectives back to their small towns. Applications for Fall 2021 fellowships are being accepted now through June 15, 2021, at www.leadforminnesota.org.

The following Minnesota towns/locations are looking to host Fellows this fall, in the corresponding project scopes:

Appleton : Housing, Broadband & Community Development

: Housing, Broadband & Community Development Duluth /East Iron Range: Digital Inclusion & Welcoming Communities

/East Iron Range: Digital Inclusion & Welcoming Communities Fergus Falls /West Central Region: Broadband Development

/West Central Region: Broadband Development Le Sueur County : Digital Inclusion

: Digital Inclusion Little Earth: Environmental Education

Mankato /Region 9 Development Commission: Climate & Sustainable Development

/Region 9 Development Commission: Climate & Sustainable Development New York Mills : Main Street Redevelopment

: Main Street Redevelopment Otter Tail County : Digital Workforce Development

: Digital Workforce Development Park Rapids : Arts-Based Economic Development

: Arts-Based Economic Development Red Lake : Solar Energy

: Solar Energy Redwood County : Broadband Development

: Broadband Development Stephen: Childcare

Wadena : Arts-Based Economic Development

: Arts-Based Economic Development Warren: Childcare

Warroad : Broadband Development

: Broadband Development Worthington : Immigration

Fellows are trained by national experts in their field upon entering the program and throughout their two years, so they are ready to hit the ground running and channel a national network of expertise to their small towns. To date, there have been 20 Fellows placed in towns and regions across Minnesota, including Red Wing, Winona, the Iron Range, White Earth Nation, Little Falls, Owatonna and more.

Funding partners of Lead for Minnesota include ServeMN, Minnesota's AmeriCorps state service commission, the Bush Foundation, the McKnight Foundation and the Initiative Foundations. Supporting our Fellows focused on broadband development and digital inclusion include Land O'Lakes, Mayo Clinic, and the 18 other partners in the national American Connection Corps initiative.

For more information visit www.leadforminnesota.org.

CONTACT: Megan Anderson

Bellmont Partners Public Relations

(612) 423-0335, [email protected]

SOURCE Lead for Minnesota

