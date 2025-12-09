Lead Glass Pro Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership With Nuclear-Shields, Becoming the Official U.S. Partner for Key Radiation-Protection Products

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that strengthens the U.S. supply chain for nuclear medicine and radiopharmacy facilities, Lead Glass Pro has announced a new strategic distribution partnership with Nuclear-Shields, a global manufacturer of high-performance radiation-protection equipment. The collaboration positions Lead Glass Pro as the official U.S. partner for Nuclear-Shields products—providing faster deliveries, expanded availability, and localized support for American customers.

The partnership brings new efficiency to a category long plagued by international shipping delays and limited domestic distribution options. For hospitals, radiopharmacies, and government organizations seeking highly specialized shielding products, the alliance introduces a streamlined, U.S.-based channel backed by rapid response times and dedicated customer service.

A Partnership Designed to Serve U.S. Customers Better

Nuclear-Shields, headquartered in Europe, is widely recognized for its engineering expertise in nuclear medicine shielding solutions, including lead vial pigs, decay cabinets, hot-lab equipment, and high-precision protective components. U.S. healthcare facilities need to be served exclusively through approved domestic distributors.

When U.S. organizations—such as government agencies, emergency-management departments, research institutions, or non-hospital healthcare entities—request products, Nuclear-Shields needed a vetted, dependable partner capable of delivering fast and compliant service. That gap is now filled by Lead Glass Pro.

The partnership between Lead Glass Pro and Nuclear-Shields ensures that American customers receive:

Local sales and support from a U.S.-based supplier

Faster communication across time zones

Streamlined order processing and freight logistics

Shorter delivery timelines compared to international shipments

Hands-on assistance and product guidance from a domestic team

This collaboration elevates the purchasing experience for U.S. customers and removes the friction that typically comes with international procurement of specialized radiation-shielding products.

A United Goal: Reliability, Speed, and Customer-Centric Service

The partnership stems from shared values—particularly around speed, safety, and customer experience.

Nuclear-Shields brings decades of manufacturing expertise and a reputation for precision engineering. Lead Glass Pro brings its rapidly expanding U.S. footprint, well-established logistics network, and a customer-first communication model that has already distinguished it as the fastest-growing radiation-shielding suppliers in the country.

Together, the two companies aim to give U.S. nuclear medicine professionals something the industry has lacked: a reliable, streamlined pipeline for highly specialized shielding equipment—without the delays and complications of international procurement.

Faster Response Times for Critical Applications

With rising demand from PET centers, radiopharmacies, and medical isotope production facilities, the need for rapid access to Nuclear-Shields products has never been more pressing.

Lead Glass Pro's domestic presence—along with its growing installation and support operations—allows U.S. customers to obtain critical radiation-protection components without long international transit times, customs inspections, or overseas scheduling constraints.

This improvement is especially valuable for:

Nuclear medicine departments expanding their hot labs

Radiopharmacies increasing dose output or adding new modalities

Government health and emergency-preparedness agencies

PET Scanner, Hot Labs, Cyclotrons, and research labs

Facilities operating under strict regulatory or inspection timelines

The partnership ensures that these organizations can get the equipment they need quickly and safely, with products that meet strict compliance regulations.

Strengthening U.S. Supply Chain Resilience

Radiation-shielding equipment plays a crucial role in national healthcare operations—from imaging rooms to nuclear medicine hot labs to isotope-handling centers. But the supply chain for specialized components has historically relied heavily on foreign manufacturers.

By creating a clear U.S. distribution channel through Lead Glass Pro, Nuclear-Shields is helping:

Reduce international shipping risks

Shorten order timelines

Improve communication speed

Provide U.S. accountability and customer support

Enhance overall efficiency for healthcare procurement teams

The result is a more resilient, responsive, and predictable supply chain for American radiology and nuclear-medicine providers.

A Strong Step Forward for Both Companies

The partnership gives Nuclear-Shields a trusted U.S. representative capable of managing complex customer needs, while giving Lead Glass Pro a powerful extension to its product catalog. Most importantly, it allows U.S. customers to benefit from a combined value proposition:

World-class precision manufacturing

Fast, reliable U.S. distribution

Domestic customer service and support

Streamlined purchasing from a single, U.S.-based supplier

It's a win-win for the industry—and a significant milestone for both companies.

Looking Ahead

As U.S. nuclear medicine and radiopharmacy continue their rapid expansion—driven by PET imaging growth, emerging isotopes, and increased demand for outpatient cancer diagnostics—the need for reliable, fast, high-quality shielding products will soar.

Lead Glass Pro and Nuclear-Shields are aligned in their mission to support that growth with safe, compliant, and efficiently delivered solutions.

With this partnership, the two companies are poised to play a defining role in the next generation of nuclear-medicine infrastructure in the United States.

SOURCE Lead Glass Pro