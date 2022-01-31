Lead in Tweed: Mi Hub Unveils New Mary Kay Jacket Design at 2022 Leadership Conference

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi Hub, a leading international supplier of corporate clothing uniform solutions to businesses and individuals, has announced the unveiling of its latest Independent Sales Director Jackets for the latest Apparel Collection for longtime client, Mary Kay, at this year's Mary Kay Leadership Conference held at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) from January 16-19 in Atlanta, GA.

Mary Kay Long Jacket Mary Kay Short Jacket

As part of their longstanding partnership of ten years, Mi Hub has shared its new look for Mary Kay's Sales Directors, highlighting a refreshed design for all leaders. The top two percent of Mary Kay's sales force will now be given the opportunity to don two versions of the iconic jackets - short and long - and a vest and tie set.

"The latest design of the Mary Kay Sales Director jackets emphasizes the ever-evolving nature and needs for each individual uniform program," said Gregg Mischner, COO of Mi Hub. "We strive to incorporate a fresh look and variation in design options for the iconic jackets. Our continued goal is to always provide a positive apparel experience for our clients like Mary Kay."

Design Details:



Short Jacket: This design incorporates a contemporary look in a multi-color flecked tweed, bracelet-length sleeve features, and a knot button for front fastening. A gold and black braid trim adorns the garment to give a finished and dynamic look with two front horizontal welt pockets.

This design incorporates a contemporary look in a multi-color flecked tweed, bracelet-length sleeve features, and a knot button for front fastening. A gold and black braid trim adorns the garment to give a finished and dynamic look with two front horizontal welt pockets. Long Jacket: Longer line Jacket with subtle hook and eye front fastening. Tweed is featured around the back neck and center front and can be shown off when turning the sleeve up. Features two vertical front pockets.

Longer line Jacket with subtle hook and eye front fastening. Tweed is featured around the back neck and center front and can be shown off when turning the sleeve up. Features two vertical front pockets. Vest and Tie Set: Details include a four-button vest featuring a tweed front and satin back with mini dot aesthetic. A back adjuster can be tightened for a trimmer look.

"Our leadership conference was a huge success! We debuted our newest Independent Sales Director Jacket Collection, 'Lead in Tweed' by Nicole Miller. The sales force loved the two unique jacket designs because they offered something for everyone," said Sara Thorne, Assistant Manager, Sales Force Recognition for Mary Kay. "The shorter jacket has pops of color and texture that gives the sales force multiple outfit opportunities, while the longer black jacket is a classic cut and color for those that prefer a more monochromatic look to go with everything!"



For more information on customizable, industry wide corporate uniform programs, visit https://mi-hubus.com/

ABOUT MI HUB:

Mi Hub, with offices in the UK and US, is an international supplier of corporate clothing uniform solutions to businesses and individuals, trading through its Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands. Collectively the group employs more than 800 people across its offices in the UK, Europe, and the USA. For more information on purchasing customizable corporate uniform programs, visit the website at https://mi-hubus.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Interdependence Public Relations

8152625747

[email protected]

SOURCE Mi Hub