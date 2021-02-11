Lead Marvels Continues Expansion of B2B Lead Generation Solutions in Legal Markets

FISHKILL, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead Marvels, a content-syndication and lead generation solutions provider, is continuing its expansion into the legal industry by providing its robust digital content hub solution to two additional state bars, including the Arkansas Bar Association and the Colorado Bar Association.

"We're excited to see more and more state bar associations realizing the benefits of our digital solutions, especially during a time when revenue is under pressure from a lack of live events," said Jeff Schottland, co-founder and chief executive of Lead Marvels. "We can typically launch a new digital content hub within 2-3 weeks, and it will begin generating non-dues revenue immediately upon launch," he said.

"Adding value to our members is a constant goal with our Association and our 'Knowledge Hub' is a great way to accomplish this goal," said Karen Hutchins, Executive Director of the Arkansas Bar Association. "Lead Marvels does the heavy lifting and brings our members premium, relevant content that they can use to be more successful in their practice and profession," she said.

"Although the partnership with Lead Marvels is still relatively new, we have been very pleased," added Heather Folker, Director, Communications, and Membership for the Colorado Bar Association. "Lead Marvels has been responsive to our needs, and their team and product reflect the professionalism and quality that we hold so high at the Association. The initial results from our new Knowledge Hub are exceeding our expectations."

In addition, Lead Marvels also launched a digital content hub for national publisher Today's General Counsel, a multi-platform content provider that includes webinars, a monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, co-branded email blasts, and more targeting legal departments, C-suite executives, and risk and compliance managers.

"Our new Resource Library powered by Lead Marvels is proving to be an innovative way to engage with our audience of legal professionals during this pandemic," said Steve Lincoln, Chief Operating Officer of Today's General Counsel. "In addition to our highly-effective Webinar and email offerings, we're excited that we now also have a world-class content marketing and lead generation solution, which has already delivered more than 2,000 qualified leads to our advertisers and sponsors within the first 3 months," he said.

To learn more about how Lead Marvels can power your lead generation and content syndication programs for your organization or association, please go to www.leadmarvels.com.

