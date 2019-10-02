Lead Marvels Launches Online Resource Center for Property & Casualty Insurance Agents

FISHKILL, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead Marvels recently launched PropertyCasualtyAgent.com, an online resource center targeting approximately 475,000 active property & casualty insurance agents. The website will provide quick access to new products and services, as well as sales and marketing solutions that will help agents grow their careers, learn best practices, and expand their business. With the latest vendor-sponsored content, agents can now have a one-stop-shop for free educational information.

Topics range from creating productive email templates, how to respond to consumer objections, multi-state licensing requirements, risk management, creative ways to grow an insurance business, and much more. The site also provides a unique marketing opportunity for advertisers and vendors to post their gated content, including case studies, white papers, eBooks, webinars, and on-demand videos, enabling them to receive qualified, recruiting and sales leads with no risk, at very low cost. Lead Marvels partnered with Discovery Data, the largest insurance data provider in the country, to support their marketing efforts.

Michael Palacios, President of Lead Marvels, says, "We are pleased to provide a new tool for agents across the country to grow their business and learn best practices – absolutely free. The P&C industry is very competitive, and agents need to stay in tune with the latest trends. By partnering with Discovery Data, we can provide agents, brokers, and agencies of any size valuable information at no cost, while providing vendors a platform to post their educational content and information. We look forward to seeing it continue to grow."

To view the new PropertyCasuatltyAgent.com site, click here.

To learn more about how Lead Marvels can power content syndication and lead generation programs, please visit www.LeadMarvels.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Palacios

877.827.5638 Ext. 103

mpalacios@leadmarvels.com

