Lead Marvels Partners With the State Bar of Texas to Launch Knowledge Center

FISHKILL, N.Y., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead Marvels Inc., a provider of content syndication and lead generation solutions, has partnered with the State Bar of Texas, the third-largest unified bar in the U.S., to launch the Knowledge Center on texasbar.com.

The Knowledge Center offers members of the State Bar of Texas the latest vendor-sponsored whitepapers, case studies, trial reports and relevant news and information. This valuable, online resource is available to visitors of texasbar.com for free.

"The feedback and traffic to our new Knowledge Center are already proving to be successful for our members and vendors alike," says Susan Brennan, marketing and outreach manager for the State Bar of Texas. "Although the partnership with Lead Marvels is still relatively new, we have been very pleased. They are responsive to our needs, and their team and product reflect the professionalism and quality that we hold so high at the State Bar of Texas."

Michael Palacios, president of Lead Marvels, stated, "Many bar associations typically offer valuable information and content on their website, but it can be difficult for their members to find it. The Knowledge Center was designed to provide a one-stop-shop for the almost 300,000 monthly visitors to texasbar.com. In addition to providing a valuable resource to their practitioners, the Knowledge Center also enables vendors and advertisers to engage with the state bar's active and loyal audience, and for the first time, receive qualified leads as a result of an advertising program."

To view the State Bar of Texas Knowledge Center, please visit www.texasbar.com/knowledgecenter.

To learn more about how Lead Marvels can power content syndication and lead generation programs, please visit www.LeadMarvels.com.

