Lead oxide market size to increase by 1,022.97 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027: APAC will account for 57% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead oxide market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% and register an incremental growth of 1,022.97 thousand tons during the forecast period. Based on region, the global lead oxide market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 57% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lead-acid batteries, glass packaging, and paints is expected to drive the demand for lead oxide. Most of the demand for lead oxide originates from countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Malaysia. The availability of raw materials and the lack of stringent regulations in APAC are also expected to increase the demand for lead oxide during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive industry in APAC is also expected to drive the growth of the lead oxide market. Moreover, the rapid growth of residential and infrastructural activities in APAC is expected to increase the demand for lead glass and paints, which will fuel the demand for lead oxide. Insights about the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lead Oxide Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The lead oxide market report includes information about the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including ALB Materials Inc., Aldon Corp., Amtek Batteries, Colorobbia Holding S.p.A, Durox Chemical Products, Dynakrom, Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hammond Group Inc., Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Noah Chemicals, Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP, Penox Group GmbH, Pilot Industries Ltd., Reade International Corp., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waldies Co. Ltd., and Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ALB Materials Inc.: The company offers lead oxide products such as ALB semi PbO.

The company offers lead oxide products such as ALB semi PbO. Aldon Corp.: The company offers lead oxide products such as LEAD OXIDE YELLOW.

The company offers lead oxide products such as LEAD OXIDE YELLOW. Colorobbia Holding S.p.A: The company offers lead oxide products such as high-purity lead oxide.

The company offers lead oxide products such as high-purity lead oxide. Dynakrom: The company offers lead oxide products such as Lead Oxide Litharge.

The company offers lead oxide products such as Lead Oxide Litharge. Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers lead oxide products such as Lead Oxide Red, Yellow, and Grey.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and risk of recession

- war, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market segmentation

The market is segmented by type (lead (II) oxide, lead (II, IV) oxide, and lead (IV) oxide) and application (lead-acid battery, glass manufacturing, paints, and others). The lead II oxide segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Lead (II) oxide, also known as lead monoxide, is an inorganic compound mainly used in lead-based industrial glass and industrial ceramics, including computer components. It is the most common type of lead found in lead glass and is used for the production of glass. Lead (II) oxide offers various benefits, such as increasing the refractive index, decreasing the viscosity, raising the electrical resistivity, and improving the ability of the glass to absorb X-rays. Adding lead (II) oxide makes industrial ceramics more magnetically and electrically inert. Lead is a key component of automotive lead-acid batteries, which increases the demand for lead (II) oxide. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand from developing countries, the growth of the automobile industry, and the increasing demand for lead-acid batteries. However, stringent regulations and policies, growing replacement of lead batteries with other types, and volatility in raw material prices are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

What are the key data covered in this lead oxide market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the lead oxide market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the lead oxide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lead oxide market vendors

Lead Oxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% Market growth 2023-2027 1,022.97 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ALB Materials Inc., Aldon Corp., Amtek Batteries, Colorobbia Holding S.p.A, Durox Chemical Products, Dynakrom, Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hammond Group Inc., Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Noah Chemicals, Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP, Penox Group GmbH, Pilot Industries Ltd., Reade International Corp., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waldies Co. Ltd., and Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global lead oxide market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global lead oxide market 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Lead (II) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Lead (II) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lead (II) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Lead (II) oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lead (II) oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Lead (II IV) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Lead (II IV) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Lead (II IV) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Lead (II IV) oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Lead (II IV) oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Lead (IV) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Lead (IV) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Lead (IV) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Lead (IV) oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Lead (IV) oxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type (thousand t)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Lead-acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Lead-acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Glass manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Glass manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Glass manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Glass manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Glass manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Paints - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Paints - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Paints - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Paints - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Paints - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application (thousand t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ALB Materials Inc.

Exhibit 120: ALB Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ALB Materials Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: ALB Materials Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Aldon Corp.

Exhibit 123: Aldon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Aldon Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Aldon Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Colorobbia Holding S.p.A

Exhibit 126: Colorobbia Holding S.p.A - Overview



Exhibit 127: Colorobbia Holding S.p.A - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Colorobbia Holding S.p.A - Key offerings

12.6 Dynakrom

Exhibit 129: Dynakrom - Overview



Exhibit 130: Dynakrom - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Dynakrom - Key offerings

12.7 Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Gravita India Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Gravita India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Gravita India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Gravita India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Gravita India Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Hammond Group Inc.

Exhibit 139: Hammond Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Hammond Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Hammond Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 145: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 148: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.12 Noah Chemicals

Exhibit 150: Noah Chemicals - Overview



Exhibit 151: Noah Chemicals - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Noah Chemicals - Key offerings

12.13 Penox Group GmbH

Exhibit 153: Penox Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 154: Penox Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Penox Group GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 Reade International Corp.

Exhibit 156: Reade International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Reade International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Reade International Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 159: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Waldies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Waldies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Waldies Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Waldies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

