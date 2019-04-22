LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eventbrite, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Eventbrite, Inc. ("Eventbrite" or the "Company") (NYSE: EB) of the June 14, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Eventbrite securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 2018 initial public offering ("IPO") or between September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Gomes v. Eventbrite, Inc. et al, No. 19-cv-02019 was filed on April 15, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) that the Company's migration of customers from Ticketfly to Eventbrite was progressing slower than expected; (2) that, as a result, the Ticketfly integration would take longer than expected; (3) that, as a result, the Company's revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 7, 2019, post-market, the Company issued a letter to shareholders that announced its fourth quarter 2018 financial results and provided 2019 guidance. Therein, the Company indicated that its growth rate would be negatively impacted while it integrated Ticketfly.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $32.42 per share on March 7, 2019 to $24.46 per share on March 8, 2019—a $7.96 or 24.55% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

