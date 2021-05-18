Lead Singer's Amazing Journey From Rock Star To Destiny Coach!

There couldn't be a more relevant time to release this new revolutionary book on unlocking your destiny, during the current surge of hopelessness and teen suicides.

Before Michael-John releases his book, which chronicles a plethora of miraculous occurrences that defy human logic, he wishes to address unfinished business from almost 20 years ago, when a major news outlet misinformed the public of a historical event organized by him.

A month after the horrific 9/11 tragedy, Michael-John took on the task of producing the most aggressive undertaking of his life, by creating a one-year anniversary homage entitled Washington, D.C., Honors America's Heroes of Freedom, honoring those who perished, and blessing the orphans and widows who lost their loved ones. It was the first commemoration of its kind, involving over 40 members of congress, celebrity appearances including Muhammad Ali, Roberta Flack, Randy Travis, Ron Kenoly, and the rock band Nelson, to name a few. Seventeen US Olympic medal winners participated, many large corporations, as well as over 35 volunteers contributed to the event's success. The Mayor of Washington, D.C. endorsed the event as the Official September 11th One Year Anniversary Tribute.

Michael-John devoted a chapter in his new book detailing this God-given and inspired event's spectacular success.

Michael-John will also be releasing several singles, including "Gimme' the Summer", followed by his solo album "Phenomenon," featuring GRAMMY Award winners: Deniece Williams, Bobby Kimball of Toto, and Larry Dunn from Earth, Wind & Fire. https://Michael-Johnmusic.com

Michael-John Toste as lead vocalist with the concept themed rock group the All Sports Band; appeared on MTV, Solid Gold, Nickelodeon, and American Bandstand, whose viewers voted the band third most popular group in the nation. The All Sports Band achieved 2 Billboard Hot 100 hits in the US, and a top 20 hit in Germany.

