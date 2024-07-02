LEAD Sports and Health Tech Partners Welcomes Investment Group Led by Danny Cortenraede as New General Partner

LAKE NONA, Fla. , July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAD Sports and Health Tech Partners (LEAD), a globally renowned sports and health tech investment corporation, today announced Danny Cortenraede and InStudio Ventures, an investment group comprised of high profile European athletes, as its newest General Partner. Cortenraede, a serial entrepreneur and investor based in Los Angeles, brings a wealth of experience and a strong network in the sports, technology, and media industries to the firm.

"We are thrilled to partner with Danny Cortenraede and InStudio Ventures," said Christoph Sonnen, CEO and Co-Founder of LEAD. "Danny's and InStudio Ventures' impressive track record in building successful companies, driving innovation at the intersection of sports and media, and investing in top-tier sports industry deals make them invaluable advisors to our team at LEAD. We look forward to collaborating with them to advance our mission."

As part of the investment group, InStudio Ventures & Cortenraede will join the LEAD shareholder group, leveraging their extensive background and expertise to further advance the company's mission of revolutionizing the sports and health technology space. Cortenraede is a five-time founder, and his entrepreneurial journey includes founding and managing InStudio Ventures, a venture firm specializing in emerging sports, technology, and media companies. Under his leadership, the firm has scaled multiple businesses to international success. As influential leaders in the sports, health and venture capital space, Sonnen and Cortenraede reconnected at Harvard University's Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program, where the plan to join forces was set in motion.

"I am honored to join LEAD as a General Partner alongside our investment group of distinguished European athletes," said Danny Cortenraede. "The opportunity to collaborate with such a visionary team and contribute to shaping the future of sports and health technology is incredibly exciting. My personal mission has always been to champion up-and-coming entrepreneurs, and I'm looking forward to working together to create significant value and drive positive impact and innovation across the industry."

Anita Elberse, Lincoln Filene Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School shared, "I'm not at all surprised that Christoph and Danny found a way to work together to continue helping young companies and founders grow, as they share a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. I was glad to see them connecting in a meaningful way during the program, and I'm pleased to see a continued partnership beyond the classroom walls."

Cortenraede & InStudio Venture's presence in Los Angeles will strengthen LEAD's support for portfolio companies based in the region and support the company's overall deal flow across the industry. With the upcoming World Cup (2026) and Olympics (2028), Los Angeles serves as a strategic hub for sports and technology innovation, offering unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and growth.

About LEAD Sports and Health Tech Partners

LEAD Sports and Health Tech Partners is a global venture corporation shaping the future of sports and health. As institutional investors with an entrepreneurial mindset, LEAD operates an investment division - sourcing, funding, and driving the growth of early-stage sports and health tech startups worldwide - and an innovation services division - advising organizations on their innovation and investment initiatives. For more information, visit www.leadsports.com .

About Danny Cortenraede and InStudio Ventures

Danny Cortenraede is a distinguished global entrepreneur and investor, renowned for his pioneering work in the sports, technology, and media sectors. As the Founder and Managing Partner of InStudio Ventures, he leads the venture firm dedicated to transforming these dynamic industries. InStudio Ventures invests in visionary founders, elite athletes, and innovative sports teams, leveraging deep industry insights and a vast network to drive ventures to new heights. Their immersive approach involves working closely with founding teams, emphasizing customer growth and scalable business operations. With the combined experience of seasoned entrepreneurs, savvy investors, and industry specialists, InStudio Ventures is poised to revolutionize the sports industry. Discover more at www.instudioventures.com.

SOURCE LEAD Sports and Health Tech Partners