LEAD TECH to Debut Its Cloud-Integrated CIJ and Laser Coding Suite at Interpack 2026, Backed by 20+ Patents

LEAD TECH, a Certified Continuous Inkjet Printer and Laser Marking Machine Manufacturer Serving 3,000+ Global Clients, Exhibits Full CIJ, Laser, and Piezo Inkjet Coding Solutions at Interpack 2026, Booth 8BC86, Düsseldorf, May 7–13

ZHUHAI, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAD TECH (Zhuhai) Electronic Co., Ltd. will present its full cloud-integrated coding and marking suite at Interpack 2026, Booth 8BC86, Düsseldorf, Germany, running May 7 through 13, bringing industrial date coding and batch marking solutions to one of the world's most demanding testing grounds for packaging technology.

LEAD TECH Invites the World to Interpack 2026: Discover How Next-Generation CIJ, Laser, and IoT Coding Solutions Are Transforming Global Manufacturing

Fifteen Years from Lab to Global Production Floor

Fifteen years ago, LEAD TECH was a team of engineers in a small facility outside Guangzhou with one problem to solve: continuous inkjet printers kept failing manufacturers at the worst possible moments. That focus on reliability is still what the company is built around. More than 70,000 of its coding machines now run on production floors from Southeast Asia to Western Europe, and roughly a third of its 140-person team works in R&D full time. The technical foundation behind those machines includes a U.S. patent on its CIJ technology, ISO 9001:2015 certification, and more than 20 utility patents. Among the close to 3,000 manufacturers the company serves are Nestlé, Huawei, Dole, and Kweichow Moutai Group, spanning food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics, and cable production.

What Visitors Will See at Booth 8BC86

Attendees at Interpack can expect live demonstrations across the full product range:

i9 Series CIJ printers in standard, micro-character, and ultra-high-speed configurations, printing expiration dates, batch codes, barcodes, and QR codes on PET plastic, glass, metal, flexible film, cable, and more

in standard, micro-character, and ultra-high-speed configurations, printing expiration dates, batch codes, barcodes, and QR codes on PET plastic, glass, metal, flexible film, cable, and more CO2, Fiber, and UV laser marking machines, each matched to specific materials and production environments

each matched to specific materials and production environments P Series piezo inkjet printers, built for high-contrast coding on paper, cardboard, and other absorbent surfaces

built for high-contrast coding on paper, cardboard, and other absorbent surfaces A cloud-connected platform across the full range, covering remote monitoring, over-the-air firmware updates, and maintenance alerts for real-time production visibility

Packaging engineers, line managers, and procurement teams from food, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing will find each system running at production speed, with LEAD TECH's application specialists on hand to work through real substrate and speed requirements.

Proven in the Field: 86 Coding Machines, Five Years, Zero Failures

In 2020, a major Philippine condiment manufacturer was facing a recurring compliance problem: its coding equipment accumulated roughly 60 seconds of time-synchronization error per month, putting export date codes at risk of failing EU regulatory standards. Daily manual recalibration kept things running, but the margin for human error was never fully removed.

LEAD TECH's engineering team built the RTC wireless synchronization system in response. It connects automatically to a time server over Wi-Fi and switches to a local backup mode if the network drops, removing the need for manual intervention. 86 coding machines were deployed across the client's production lines. Five years later, not one has reported a failure.

"When a customer in the Philippines runs 86 of your machines for five years without a single issue, that tells you more than any spec sheet," said Mr. Cauf, General Manager of LEAD TECH. "We come to Interpack because the manufacturers we respect most are the ones who want to test the equipment themselves before they make a decision. That is exactly the conversation we are there for."

Interpack 2026 and a Look Ahead to Chicago

LEAD TECH's team will be at Booth 8BC86 throughout all seven days of Interpack, May 7 to 13, available for live product demonstrations, application discussions, and distributor partnership meetings. Later in the year, the company will also exhibit at Pack Expo International 2026, October 18 to 21 in Chicago, Illinois, continuing its effort to bring its coding solutions directly to manufacturers across North America.

About LEAD TECH (Zhuhai) Electronic Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2011 and based in Zhuhai, China, LEAD TECH is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of continuous inkjet printers (CIJ), laser marking machines, and piezo inkjet printers for industrial coding and marking. With 20+ patents including a U.S. patent, 80+ distributors globally, and 70,000+ printers installed across food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics, and cable industries, LEAD TECH is committed to making industrial coding simpler, friendlier, and smarter. Visit www.leadtech.ltd to learn more.

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LEAD TECH (Zhuhai) Electronic Co., Ltd.

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SOURCE LEAD TECH (Zhuhai) Electronic Co., Ltd.