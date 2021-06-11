Lead the Charge: One season, your career in pole position.

ZURICH, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, in conjunction with its Official Engineering Partner Modis, have announced an exhilarating opportunity for tech and engineering students, graduates or anyone with a technical background who is looking to make an exciting move into motorsport– the chance to work alongside Team Principal Ian James, and be at the heart of the sustainable future of motorsports for one season.

Based in Brackley, UK, but with frequent international travel and weekend races, the talented individual who lands this dream role will have a set area of key responsibilities and will have the opportunity to absorb and learn what it takes to run a successful Formula E Team.

"This is an amazing opportunity for an ambitious individual with a passion for tech, innovation, and motorsports'' says Jan Gupta, President of Modis. "As a leading company in tech and digital engineering consulting, Modis has its own tech talent services, so we're used to finding, placing, and skilling the world's top talent within technology, engineering, manufacturing, financial services, and other industries.

"To place somebody within the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, a brand absolutely synonymous with excellence in engineering, is something really special and a phenomenal opportunity for somebody to launch their career in this exciting field."

Ian James, Team Principal of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, is equally enthusiastic: "When we first partnered with Modis, we knew that one of the key things they would bring us was the ability to find people with highly specialised technical skills. These are not easy to find, particularly in such a competitive field as Formula E. This specific role is particularly exciting because it is all about developing talent for the future, and we are both very focused on building a more sustainable tomorrow."

The role has been specifically designed for a tech graduate or an engineering professional, and the ideal candidate will be expected to have a deep understanding of technology and engineering, a strong interest in innovation, sports, and racing towards a more sustainable future - not forgetting the importance of outstanding communication skills. With experience of working on strategic and operational projects, the chosen candidate will need to be a real "people person" with a can-do attitude.

On June 11th, we'll be hosting a live Q&A with Ian James who will talk more about what you can expect from this role. You can tune into the session and find out more details about this exciting position here: www.modis.com/leadthecharge

Get ready to put your skills to the test for this once in a lifetime opportunity!

About Modis

In the converging world of IT and engineering, Modis pioneers smart industry.

Modis delivers cross-industry IT and digital engineering expertise to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. By combining a unique service offering of Tech Consulting, Tech Talent Services and Tech Academy solutions Modis enables businesses to progress, scale and perform.

Modis has a global footprint with 30,000+ consultants in over 20 countries focused on Cognitive Technologies, Digital Transformation, Cloud & Infrastructure, Smart Ecosystem, and Industry 4.0 across the key sectors of Automotive & Transportation, Environmental & Energy, Software, Internet & Communication, Financial Services and Industrial Manufacturing.

Modis is part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company and a Fortune Global 500 company.

www.modis.com

About the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

Motorsport has been a core element of Mercedes-Benz for more than 125 years. The first vehicle to bear the Mercedes-Benz name was a racing car. Last year, Mercedes-Benz added a new chapter in its long and successful motorsport history. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the ideal platform to demonstrate the performance of the Mercedes-EQ battery-powered electric vehicles, offering a completely new kind of experience, which combines racing with a unique event character. The team celebrated the first ever fully-electric race win for Mercedes-Benz and ended their debut season in Formula E in third place in the team championship.

