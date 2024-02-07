Lead+ Wholesale Lending Sets New Industry Standard with Thomas Yoon's Leadership in Non-QM Lending

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ambitious move to redefine non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) lending, Summit Funding, Inc. is excited to announce the strategic appointment of Thomas Yoon as the head of Lead+ Wholesale Lending. With a storied career and a visionary approach, Yoon brings unparalleled expertise and a fresh perspective to Summit's dedicated non-QM division. His leadership is poised to catapult Lead+ Wholesale to the forefront of the industry, driven by a commitment to innovation, excellence, and broker empowerment.

Yoon, accompanied by a hand-picked team of mortgage experts, each with decades of focused non-QM lending experience, aims to transform the non-QM sector. Their collective expertise, particularly in nuanced underwriting practices, promises mortgage brokers a level of support and understanding unmatched in the industry. "It's not just about offering non-QM loans; it's about providing a foundation for brokers to confidently navigate this complex market. Our team's depth of experience ensures that every loan we handle is approached with the insight and precision it deserves," Yoon elaborates.

This strategic addition reflects Lead+ Wholesale Lending's broader mission to not only lead in product offerings but also in fostering the growth and development of mortgage brokers. Todd Scrima, Summit Funding, Inc.'s Founder and CEO, shares his excitement about the future under Yoon's leadership. "Thomas isn't just an industry veteran; he's a visionary. His approach to non-QM lending aligns perfectly with our values, emphasizing not only the importance of exceptional lending solutions but also the growth and success of our partners."

Under Yoon's direction, Lead+ Wholesale is introducing an innovative broker development program, unique to the industry. This program is designed to do more than just familiarize brokers with non-QM products. It aims to elevate their overall business acumen, focusing on advanced marketing and sales strategies to enhance their pipelines and market presence. "Our commitment extends beyond transactions. We're here to build a community of highly skilled, knowledgeable brokers who are equipped to meet the evolving needs of today's diverse borrowers," Yoon adds.

The appointment of Thomas Yoon and his team marks a new chapter for Lead+ Wholesale Lending, one that promises not only to redefine non-QM lending but to set new benchmarks for broker support and development in the mortgage industry. "With Thomas at the helm, we're not just anticipating the future of non-QM lending; we're actively shaping it. His leadership and our team's expertise offer an unparalleled advantage to brokers looking to expand their offerings and impact in the market," Scrima concludes.

About Summit Funding, Inc.

Summit Funding, Inc., founded in 1995 by Todd Scrima, has emerged as a beacon of innovation and service excellence in the mortgage industry. With a comprehensive range of mortgage solutions and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Summit Funding, Inc. has solidified its position as a trusted partner to homeowners and investors nationwide. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, and licensed in 48 states, the company continues to expand its footprint, driven by a passion for helping people achieve their homeownership dreams.

