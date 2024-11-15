Lead2Pipeline Expands National Sales Team After Receiving More Than 900 Job Applicants

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet growing demand from its enterprise customers, Lead2Pipeline adds 2 Sales Directors after reviewing more than 900 job applicants. As a leading growth services provider and one of the 5 largest buyer databases in the world, the company now serves 11 of America's top 20 B2B tech companies. These enterprise customers run full funnel demand generation campaigns to high intent buyers in Lead2Pipeline's global database of 63.3 million IT, business, and government buyers.

"Our hiring process over the past few months has been an eye-opening snapshot of the highly imperfect job market for B2B marketing and sales professionals right now." says Sourabh Kothari, Lead2Pipeline's Chief Marketing Officer. "From over 900 applicants, less than 50 met our criteria for industry-specific experience and proven sales performance. After two rounds of interviews, our shortlist had fewer than 10 final candidates."

Lead2Pipeline strongly believes that every job applicant deserves a respectful response. Which became a time-consuming process that often involved conversations via LinkedIn with sales and marketing professionals who had been seeking their next role for more than 6 months.

"We're continuing to grow, thanks to data-driven marketing leaders across our extraordinary customers. Yet a number of our competitors are consolidating or laying off staff after overhiring during the pandemic." explains Chip Klang, Lead2Pipeline's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This provides a unique opportunity for us to acquire industry veterans that our customers know and respect. There are some very talented sales leaders looking for their next opportunity in the B2B demand generation industry right now."

Over the past year, Lead2Pipeline has added global technology brands like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, Salesforce, and others to its growing list of enterprise customers. Marketing teams are under increased pressure to generate pipeline for their in-house and partner sales teams. To meet these demands, many are turning to growth service providers like Lead2Pipeline to extend their marketing campaigns to qualified technology buyers.

About Lead2Pipeline

From intent to appointment. Lead2Pipeline drives growth for the world's most innovative technology companies, including market leaders like Proofpoint, Slack, and Splunk. With a proprietary opt-in database of 63.3M technology, business, and government buyers worldwide, Lead2Pipeline uses artificial intelligence and early intent signals to execute full funnel programs for its clients. From inception, the company has been CAN-SPAM, CCPA, and GDPR compliant, allowing it to run bottom of funnel campaigns everywhere, including the DACH region in Europe. As of 2024, Lead2Pipeline is the only growth services provider to win the Inc. Power Partner award twice (2023, 2024). For more information, please visit www.lead2pipeline.com.

Media Contact:

Sourabh Kothari

415-418-0195

[email protected]

SOURCE Lead2Pipeline Inc.