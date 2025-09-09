LEAD3R Launches Team Leader Accelerator to Equip Leaders with Tools to Build Healthy, High-Performing Teams

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With just weeks to go and spots filling up, LEAD3R is urging leaders to secure their place in the Team Leader Accelerator on October 20 in Boston. This proven, high-impact program gives people managers and team leads the confidence and skills to strengthen their teams and accelerate their impact.

The Accelerator is more than training – it's a strategic investment in leadership capacity and organizational performance. In one intensive day, leaders gain a personal leadership snapshot, actionable frameworks, and a 90-day plan to embed new practices with their teams. While it stands alone as a transformative experience, it also serves as the perfect launchpad into the Healthy Team Summit on October 21, creating a seamless two-day journey of growth and impact.

Both programs were born out of more than 150 conversations on The Future of Teamwork podcast, hosted by LEAD3R CEO Dane Groeneveld. What began as dialogue has now become the Healthy Team movement – with the Accelerator and Summit as its living outcomes, bringing those insights, voices, and lessons to life in real time.

"Too often, leadership programs are theoretical. The Accelerator is different – it's built for real-world application," said Jenna Cohen, SVP of Team Effectiveness at LEAD3R. "Leaders will uncover blind spots, gain new perspectives, and leave with actionable practices they can put into play on Monday morning."

Facilitated by Jenna Cohen, Leesa Hill, and Lizzie Pollock, the Accelerator immerses participants in the 4Cs of Healthy Teams – Competence, Confidence, Commitment, and Camaraderie -- through reflection, peer learning, and applied exercises.

"In today's fast-paced environment, leaders can't afford to lead in isolation," said Leesa Hill, Partner, Human Capital & DEIB at LEAD3R. "This experience invests in the entire team by giving leaders the clarity and confidence to unlock inclusion, trust, and resilience in their people."

Lizzie Pollock, Partner, Human Capital at LEAD3R, added: "The Accelerator creates space for leaders to reflect, reset, and reconnect with why they lead. It's not just about improving as an individual, it's about building a healthier, more sustainable culture for the teams and organizations they serve."

The Team Leader Accelerator serves as a launchpad into the Healthy Team Summit, where participants will co-create the future of teamwork. Together, the two experiences represent an important part of the Healthy Team movement – a call to make team health as vital a measure of success as financial performance.

LEAD3R is proud to donate 10% of all event revenue to the TeamUP Foundation, supporting inclusive team development programs for underserved communities and youth. By investing in the summit, attendees also help expand access to the transformative power of healthy teams.

October 21, 2025

9OFS, One Federal Street, Boston, Mass.

