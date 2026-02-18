US-based enterprise SEO agency credits proprietary AI tooling and human expertise for measurable client growth across SaaS, e-commerce, and finance sectors

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadCraft (lead-craft.com), a performance-focused enterprise SEO agency serving U.S. businesses, today announced it has surpassed $10 million in measurable revenue generated for clients. The milestone reflects the agency's rapid growth since launching its proprietary AI-powered SEO framework, combining machine-precision data analysis with senior human expertise across technical SEO, CRO, and content strategy.

LeadCraft

CASE STUDY: SAAS CLIENT ACHIEVES 500% TRAFFIC GROWTH

Rush Analytics, a B2B SaaS platform for SEO professionals, engaged LeadCraft for search engine growth in a competitive US market. Within 12 months—through a full technical audit, content architecture overhaul, targeted link acquisition, and AI-assisted keyword clustering—the company recorded a 500% increase in organic traffic and a significant uplift in qualified inbound leads. Every optimization was mapped directly to the client's MQL and SQL pipeline, delivering a clear and auditable revenue contribution.

"LeadCraft didn't just grow our traffic—they showed us exactly how that traffic became revenue. Within a year, organic sessions grew 500% and our cost per qualified lead dropped by over 30%. The most ROI-transparent SEO partnership we've had."

— Oleg Shestakov, CEO & Founder, Rush Analytics

THE LEADCRAFT APPROACH

LeadCraft's methodology is built around a core principle: "Traffic + Conversion = Sales." Every engagement begins with a KPI-aligned business audit, followed by an integrated strategy spanning Technical SEO, GEO (visibility in ChatGPT and Perplexity), CRO, AI-assisted content, and strategic link building. All results are tracked through custom dashboards tied to real business outcomes—not vanity metrics.

"Reaching $10M in revenue for our clients proves that SEO, executed with AI precision and genuine human strategy, directly moves business outcomes. We're building the next generation of search optimization for a world where Google, ChatGPT, and Perplexity all matter."

— Roman Slingov, Founder & CEO, LeadCraft

ABOUT LEADCRAFT

LeadCraft is a US-focused enterprise SEO and digital marketing agency helping ambitious brands turn search into measurable growth. Services include SEO, GEO, CRO, Link Building, SERM, ORM, and AI Content—all delivered through data-driven, custom strategies. The agency serves clients across SaaS, fintech, e-commerce, healthcare, and legal industries. Learn more at lead-craft.com.

Contact: LeadCraft PR Team | [email protected] | +1 240 259 9983

Media Contact:

Roman Slingov

+971509573541

[email protected]

SOURCE LeadCraft