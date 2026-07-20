Leadde AI Launches World's First Business Video AI Agent to Transform Corporate Communication

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadde AI (https://leadde.ai) today announced the launch of its business video AI agent, the world's first AI Agent designed specifically for commercial video production. Unlike generic AI video generators focused on entertainment or social media, Leadde AI helps enterprises, educational institutions, and professional organizations convert documents into controllable, auditable, and editable professional explanation videos in minutes.

Redefining Business Video Production

Traditional video creation requires teams to manually write scripts, record narration, edit footage, and manage translations—a time-consuming process that often bottlenecks corporate communication. Leadde addresses this challenge by deploying an AI Agent that autonomously handles the complete workflow: understanding content, organizing expression structures, and generating videos suited for real business scenarios including employee training, product explanations, customer education, compliance instruction, and organizational communication.

The platform supports one-click conversion from PDFs, PPTs, Word documents, SOPs, product manuals, training materials, and course content into structured, professionally narrated videos. As a powerful pdf to video converter, Leadde streamlines document-to-video transformation while maintaining accuracy and brand consistency. The platform offers this capability through AI study video maker, enabling seamless conversion of educational and training materials. Additionally, Leadde offers video translation capabilities across 120+ languages and accents, enabling multinational corporations and global teams to localize existing training and communication materials efficiently.

Why Leadde Stands Apart

What distinguishes Leadde from pure generative video tools is its emphasis on content control, auditability, and editability. For business scenarios in insurance, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and education—where accuracy and compliance are paramount—Leadde ensures all generated video scripts, narration content, and translations remain reviewable and adjustable by users. The AI Agent adapts output based on specific contexts, whether for training, education, or client communication, ensuring the right depth and tone for each use case.

"Leadde's core value isn't simply generating a video—it's completing a business video communication task," said Chase Yang, Founder and CEO of Leadde AI. "We're transforming how organizations scale video production—from one-off projects into repeatable, compliant workflows."

Proven Impact Across Industries

Early adopters have demonstrated significant efficiency gains. A leading global insurance group reported approximately 90% improvement in training video production efficiency, 70% reduction in costs, and a 10-fold expansion in video content scale after deploying Leadde for internal training and cross-regional employee communication. Similarly, a global industrial manufacturer is leveraging the platform to produce safety training and equipment operation videos for frontline workers across 100+ countries, ensuring standardized learning worldwide.

In higher education, professors are using Leadde with virtual avatars to convert lecture slides and course materials into explanation videos without repeated live recording. Healthcare experts are creating disease awareness and patient education content while maintaining full editorial control to ensure medical accuracy. For dynamic content needs, the platform's fake breaking news video maker online generator enables rapid transformation of documents into timely video communications.

Built for Commercial Excellence

Leadde targets industries characterized by high document volumes, complex knowledge requirements, frequent training needs, and stringent compliance standards. By converting documents, manuals, and process specifications into scalable video assets, the platform enables organizations to communicate more effectively while preserving brand consistency and regulatory adherence.

For businesses ready to transform their video communication strategy, Leadde offers a smarter path forward—one where efficiency meets control, and AI serves genuine business needs. Visit https://leadde.ai to explore how Leadde can streamline your organization's video production workflow.

About Leadde AI

Leadde AI is a Video Agent platform for business, trusted by Fortune Global 500 companies. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Singapore, the company serves organizations across the United States, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and markets worldwide. As AI reshapes how businesses communicate and learn, Leadde AI transforms documents into professional multilingual videos, helping teams share knowledge, develop skills, and communicate more effectively at scale.

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SOURCE Leadde AI