Leader Bank Unveils Updated Logo And Announces Naming Rights Partnership For Leader Bank Pavilion

"Today is a really exciting day for Leader Bank," said Jay Tuli, President of Leader Bank. "Over the past 18 years it has been incredible to experience exponential growth as a bank, and today is both a recognition of that growth and a signal of how bright the future is for Leader Bank. With the upcoming re-opening of Leader Bank Pavilion we are excited about partnering with Live Nation to bring live music back to the fans and introduce them to the Leader Bank brand."

As Massachusetts' top residential lender, Leader Bank also made modifications to its logo. The changes ensure consistency with the original logo while simplifying the look and bringing a modern flare to the font treatment. These changes reflect the innovative approach that Leader Bank brings to financial services and are integral to the new Leader Bank Pavilion logo, which will be a prominent fixture in the Boston Seaport district for years to come. Both the new Leader Bank and Leader Bank Pavilion logo are attached to this release.

To honor the occasion, Leader Bank is launching on social media contest on Facebook and Instagram. Music fans who "like" and "tag a friend" on the Leader Bank Facebook and/or Instagram channels will be entered into a raffle to win a VIP package for four (4) people to a mutually agreeable show at the Leader Bank Pavilion. All details for this contest can be found on www.LeaderBank.com.

Beyond the contest, Leader Bank customers will now have other unique opportunities for VIP experiences at the Leader Bank Pavilion moving forward. The bank will also have various activations at the venue where music fans will interact with the Leader Bank brand.

Leader Bank Pavilion is one of Boston's most popular outdoor amphitheaters and has hosted some of the city's most memorable concerts. Situated on Boston Harbor and adjacent to Fish Pier, Leader Bank Pavilion is the city's premiere outdoor summer concert. With a seating capacity of 5,000, the site is also one of the largest in the area. The concert destination's top of the line sound system, spectacular lighting capabilities and cool harbor breezes make for a truly unforgettable experience. Some of the most notable acts to perform in recent years include Sting, Diana Ross, Van Morrison, and Don Henley.

ABOUT LEADER BANK

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include customer service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. Leader Bank's best-in-class staff has been at the forefront of supporting the bank's rapid growth and customer-oriented solutions, as the bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions over the last two decades. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

SOURCE Leader Bank

Related Links

leaderbank.com

