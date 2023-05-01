LEADER BANK WELCOMES ALEX DOZIER AS VICE PRESIDENT AND ELEVATE BANKING RELATIONSHIP MANAGER

ARLINGTON, Mass., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank is expanding its Elevate Banking team with the addition of Vice President and Elevate Banking Relationship Manager Alex Dozier.

Based on the West Coast, Alex has more than 16 years of experience in the banking industry and has built a diverse client base that includes venture capital firms, private equity firms, hedge funds, qualified settlement funds, law firms, medical practices, property management firms, and real estate investment entities.

Alex Dozier is joining Leader Bank as Vice President and Elevate Banking Relationship Manager

"Alex brings a passion for providing his clients with the highest level of service to the Elevate Banking team," said Jay Tuli, President of Leader Bank. "These are the same values we embrace at Leader Bank and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team and expand the Elevate Banking footprint to the West Coast."

With experience banking C-Suite executives and high-net worth individuals working across a variety of industries, Alex understands that each client has unique financial needs and goals, and works closely with them to provide tailored advice, manage cash flows, and facilitate complex financial transactions.

"With a commitment to serving as an invaluable partner to his clients in helping them achieve their financial goals, whether personal or professional, Alex is an ideal fit for Elevate Banking," said Dorothy Zahir, Leader Bank's Senior Vice President and Head of Retail and Elevate Banking. "We are excited to add his extensive experience in high-net worth and relationship banking to our team."

ABOUT ELEVATE BANKING

Elevate Banking at Leader Bank provides clients with a personal advisor and the highest level of personal and business banking products and services. The Elevate Banking team assists clients with expert knowledge from business specialists across a range of fields within the financial industry to help them achieve financial success in banking and beyond.

ABOUT LEADER BANK, N.A.

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank, N.A. is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world-class client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. At its founding, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets – in the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in the Commonwealth with $3.9 billion in assets. Leader Bank's team members have been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions over the last two decades as the Bank has expanded its commercial and retail products and solutions. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

SOURCE Leader Bank