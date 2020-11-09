Leader Bank Welcomes John L. Sergi to the Commercial Lending division

Prior to joining Leader Bank, Mr. Sergi spent 10 years at Brookline Bank as the Commercial Lending Division Senior Vice President and Regional Director of Commercial Lending. There, he had a proven track record of helping numerous Boston-area companies obtain the financing they needed to grow their businesses.

"John has demonstrated his commitment to helping companies grow by establishing and maintaining long standing business relationships, said Sushil K. Tuli, Leader Bank CEO. "His leadership and expertise will be a key part in the continued growth of Leader Bank's commercial portfolios."

John is a Waltham native and holds a BS Degree in Business from Boston College and an MBA in Business from Rivier University. He is an active resident in the Waltham community and has been an active member involved with numerous organizations.

About Leader Bank

With assets of nearly $2 billion, Leader Bank, N.A. is a nationally chartered bank founded in 2002 with seven full-service branches in Arlington, Belmont, Boston, Burlington, and Cambridge. Leader Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products including personal and business checking accounts, commercial and residential lending products, home equity lines of credit, deposit products with highly competitive rates and free online banking and bill payment services. Visit Leader Bank's website at www.leaderbank.com or any one of the Bank's convenient branch locations for more information. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #449250.

