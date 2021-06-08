Leader in Facility Management Software Unveils Responsive User Interface and Optimized Workflows

"The Coronavirus pandemic has fundamentally altered how the industries that EZFacility serves acquire, service, and retain their clients. Ensuring that we lead from the front and provide the tools required by our clients to excel in a new landscape has been a top priority for us" said Bryant Strozinsky, President of EZFacility. "Many of our users are on-the-go admins who rely on our software to provide time-saving solutions; the latest interface updates are fully responsive, require fewer clicks to accomplish tasks, and are packaged into a clean, intuitive dashboard."

The UI redesign carries over the same functionality users are familiar with while introducing simplified processes and, in some cases, expanding capabilities. Features in the latest update include but are not limited to memberships, packages, scheduling, email campaigns, check-in, documents, reports, and settings.

EZFacility's latest investment in their client's experience doesn't end with design: the upgrade includes a new hosting partnership with Amazon Web Services. The transition prioritizes client data security and increases site speed, with AWS boasting a reliable 99% uptime rate.

Michael Vidal, Director of Research and Development at EZFacility shared that "hosting on AWS allows EZFacility to provide a secure infrastructure on which our clients can better grow and scale their businesses. With built-in unlimited storage capacity, our clients can spend more time building out their operations without worrying about typical associated costs. Moving forward with AWS puts our development team in an excellent position to incorporate cutting-edge tools and integrations such as Machine Learning into our software in the future."

The implementation of the responsive, seamless UI is a pivotal move that will reposition the company as the industry leader in the health and fitness software market. EZFacility has a long-standing reputation amongst business owners as an all-in-one software that addresses common and unique operational needs. The update affirms the company's commitment to innovation and best practices in an ever-evolving industry.

As of May 1st, EZFacility will train and onboard all new users on the latest interface. Current clients will have the opportunity to enroll in an Early Access Program throughout the summer which will allow them to toggle back and forth between the previous and updated dashboards. EZFacility will permanently transition all users to the new interface by May 2022.

