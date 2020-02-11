Leader in Gas Detection Launches New CM-7000 Multi-Sensor System to Exceed all Standards

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CO2Meter Inc., a worldwide leader in gas detection and safety monitoring, released its new multi-sensor system that exceeds all national, state and jurisdictional safety codes. The highly anticipated CO2 Multi-Sensor System (CM-7000) will now provide restaurants, breweries, agriculture facilities and other industries with the ability to monitor up to twelve sensors from a central 8" touchscreen control panel.

"We took the most stringent U.S. codes and developed a multi-sensor system that exceeds even the most rigorous requirements. The CM-7000's launch provides customers the ability to ensure compliance and safety while monitoring up to twelve remote sensors that all report back to the main display. This allows the end-user to see and control all sensors and reporting activities from a single location. We feel the release of the CM-7000 has provided customers in a variety of industries with the ability to further advance, innovate and expand in their respected fields." announced CO2Meter CEO, Travis Lenander.

While monitoring up to twelve sensors is a significant advance in safety monitoring, it is not the only new feature that can be found in the CM-7000. Customers will be able to control and monitor all sensors from an 8-inch, touchscreen, full-color display tablet. Additionally, each sensor is individually addressable, allowing end users to label each sensor's precise location in the facility. The control tablet's setting menu is also password protected ensuring only authorized personnel can alter the devices' settings.

Having designed the CM-7000 specifically around key customer feedback, the multi-sensor system series will not only ensure that employees, customers, and establishments are protected but also feature advanced and customizable alarm configurations should an incident ever occur.

With the cutting-edge, 0-5% NDIR CO2 sensor system, customers now can choose between 10 preset alarm levels ranging from 5,000ppm-40,000ppm or enter a "custom" alarm level. The four standard alarm levels can also trigger three separate relays combined with different functionalities from audio, visual, and even a Reset Unit (CM-7002) which has a key-driven shut-off capability. This device allows the user to mute the alarm until the fire marshal can evaluate the situation and reset the unit via a standard key switch. This added component was designed specifically for the Denver, CO codes.

"The last few years have allowed us to identify an opportunity to create a product which provides a solution for almost every customer and inspector that requests safety monitoring. Multiple sensor points, variable alarm settings, locked out control, field upgradability, and much more have all been built into this one device. CO2Meter is also very excited to launch the second series of the CM-7000, which will be released in late 2020. It will include multiple gas types such as CO and O2, allowing the CM-7000 to recognize each gas sensor individually. Additionally, the next iteration of the CM-7000 will support additional sensors beyond twelve. Progress never stops at success for CO2Meter," reported CO2Meter VP of Business Development, Josh Pringle.

"Customer and partner input were extremely influential in the design of this new, highly compliant device. Listening to our customers' needs has cemented CO2Meter as the leader in this space. Whether it be in agriculture, brewing, restaurants, laboratories, or gas distribution, CO2Meter is viewed as providing outstanding devices, unparalleled support, and true customer responsiveness. Our success is a direct result of our partnerships and customer loyalty. With the ever-increasing number of inert gas-driven applications like CO2, CO2Meter is uniquely positioned to continue to innovate and offer solutions for partners and customers worldwide." stated Lenander.

About CO2Meter: CO2Meter, headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL., is an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of gas detection and monitoring solutions.

