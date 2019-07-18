Leader in Hair Restoration Bosley Launches the Revitalizer® System

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosley, a worldwide leader in hair restoration for over 40 years, launches the Bosley Revitalizer Laser Hair Restoration system, an at-home treatment that promotes hair growth for everyone. The Bosley Revitalizer is a portable and wearable laser therapy cap that uses clinical strength low-level laser therapy technology (LLLT) to help stop hair loss, plus grow, strengthen and thicken hair.

Bosley

With a minimal time commitment and proven results, the Bosley Revitalizer is a convenient, affordable and innovative product to treat hair loss, especially early hair loss. It can be used alone, with the Bosley Professional Strength system of topical products or after a surgical hair restoration to maximize the results. The cap is offered in two laser diode strengths.

Low-level laser therapy has been proven to stimulate hair follicles, improve hair density and reduce the rate of hair loss. After extensive research, development and testing, the Bosley Revitalizer was cleared by the FDA to be safe and effective based on the latest clinical studies for low-level laser therapy. Laser diodes concealed discreetly in the baseball cap provide a specific wavelength of light to the scalp, stimulating the tissue molecules that grow and strengthen hair. The high-efficiency lasers help encourage blood flow and rejuvenate cell growth, leading to a thicker, fuller head of hair.

"With the Bosley Revitalizer, you don't have to accept hair loss," says Dr. Ken Washenik, Chief Medical Officer, Bosley Medical Group. "This breakthrough technology can reverse the process and it is a great non-surgical treatment tool for those seeking effective results."

"Bosley is always pioneering new ways to serve our patients, and we are thrilled to offer this innovative new product for clients to continue treatments with ease at home," says Rob Spurrell, CEO and President of Bosley.

The Bosley Revitalizer laser therapy caps are available for purchase on Bosley's website and at Bosley locations nationwide. To determine whether low-level laser therapy is right for you, schedule a complimentary, private consultation with a trained professional at Bosley.

About Bosley

Founded in 1974, Bosley is the largest hair restoration practice in the United States. For more than 40 years, Bosley physicians have focused on the art and science of hair restoration for both men and women, utilizing innovative, artistic and scientific techniques. With more than 300,000 hair restoration procedures performed (with patients from all 50 states and 60 foreign countries), Bosley has helped hundreds of thousands find a permanent solution for their hair loss. For more information please visit www.bosley.com.

