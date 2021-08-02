Leader in O2 Sensing Solutions Launch RAD-0002-ZR Low Oxygen Zirconia Monitor to Exceed Standards

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaslab Inc., a leader in gas sensing technologies, has released a new low-oxygen safety monitor that holds a sensor capable of measuring potentially dangerous oxygen levels in freezers and other low temperature applications.

The RAD-0002-ZR Low Oxygen Monitor and Alarm provides cryogenic facilities, laboratories, food industry freezers, and similar low temperature environments with the ability to monitor oxygen levels down to -40°C (-33.8°F) in enclosed areas without calibration or maintenance for up to 10 years.

"In creating this device, we gathered critical feedback from some of the largest industries in the market," said Irene Hicks, CEO at GasLab.

"Our goal was to develop a safety monitor that would exceed even the most rigorous of temperature requirements. The RAD-0002-ZR provides customers with the ability to ensure workplace safety in enclosed spaces while monitoring up to 100% nitrogen in low temperatures," she added.

While monitoring such low temperatures within one single unit is a new feature, it is not the only new change that can be found in the RAD-0002-ZR. The zirconium oxide sensor ensures greater longevity under normal operating conditions. Additionally, each sensor includes both audible and visual alarm indicators, allowing the end user to be instantly notified before they enter an oxygen deficient area. In the event of a potential hazard, the monitor will set off an alarm, with flashing lights and can trigger a fire control panel to alert users to evacuate the area.

Each Gaslab RAD-0002-ZR has an easy-to-read LCD screen, which displays the current oxygen levels for an immediate at-a-glance reading of concentrations. This gives employees peace of mind with the monitor's presence and ease of readability.

Having designed the RAD-0002-ZR specifically around customer feedback, the low oxygen zirconia monitoring system will not only ensure that employees, customers, and establishments are protected but also a digital display, 4-20mA analog output, and feature 3-user customer configurable alarms which meet OSHA codes confined space regulations.

For reference, a "Confined space" means a space that:

Is large enough and so configured that an employee can bodily enter and perform assigned work; and Has limited or restricted means for entry or exit (for example, tanks, vessels, silos, storage bins, hoppers, vaults, and pits are spaces that may have limited means of entry.); and Is not designed for continuous employee occupancy.

The zirconia oxide sensor offers additional benefits as well. Customers now can use a single system when working with storage cylinders of nitrogen, argon, ammonia, chlorine, propane, nitrous oxide, helium, argon, and many other gases. The device holds a zirconia sensor which is an accurate, long-life solution that ensures no false alarms and no cross-sensitivity to critically low temperatures, which can be difficult to find in other systems.

A bonus is the devices incredibly simplistic design enabling the user to simply plug in and mount the device, to experience an incredibly user-friendly interface with trouble-free installation.

"Having a combined 30 years' experience in this field, has allowed our R&D team to identify an opportunity to create a product which provides a solution for almost every low temperature or cryogenic application," said Ray Hicks, Gaslab CTO. "With continues monitoring, extensive alarm settings, user configurability, field assurance, and much more – this device is well suited for applications where before were often not easily accessible."

At Gaslab, we know that oxygen deprivation is a "silent killer". By providing top-quality, low oxygen technologies such as the RAD-0002 line, we recognize that we can contribute to this market while protecting numerous lives. Gaslab is very excited to launch the RAD-0002-ZR across our new and existing customer base, which will be released in the Fall of 2021," mentions Ray Hicks.

According to Hicks, "Customer feedback was incredibly prominent in the design of this new and advanced low oxygen monitoring system. Working with our customers' overall needs and requirements has further strengthened our lead within the cryogenic space. Whether the application be cryotherapy, cryostorage, pharmaceutical, food preservation, fabrication, or food and beverage, Gaslab continues to be viewed as a highly credible manufacturer for providing best-in-class devices, incomparable support, and true customer responsiveness."

"Our continued success is a direct result of our partnerships and customer relations. With the increase of inert gas-driven applications that continue to utilize Oxygen, Gaslab will only expand its position within the field and continue to expand its solutions for partners and customers across the globe," he added.

