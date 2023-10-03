LEADER Worldwide Kicks Off Multi-Million Dollar Capital Improvement Effort & Creates 59 New Jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEADER Worldwide, a prominent leader in the ground transportation industry, is excited to announce its strategic expansion in Kansas City, Missouri at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. This expansion is a significant milestone in the company's growth journey and reflects the organization's commitment to providing exceptional, full-service ground transportation to its clients in Kansas City and over 500 cities worldwide.

Led by Kyana Bowers, EDCKC Business Development Officer, EDCKC Supported LEADER Worldwide in applying for and navigating the Missouri Works program. As the state's number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. The program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain their facility in Missouri.

"There is no better place than Kansas City to live, work, play. Our growing economy and diverse business landscape, make it an ideal location for our expansion. Our team of professionals are dedicated to affirming Kansas City's image as a world-class destination by providing world-class service to both our local clients and the high-profile influencers who visit. We are excited to contribute to the economic development of the region by creating new job opportunities and driving innovation in the transportation sector," said Bruce Heinrich, founder and owner of LEADER Worldwide.

Over the next six years, the organization will undergo a 3.2M capital investment to renovate and expand its existing headquarters at MKC - Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport as well as add to its diverse fleet of luxury vehicles. In addition, LEADER plans to create 59 new jobs with an average wage of $51,000. LEADER Worldwide currently employs 35 people in Kansas City, Missouri, which includes professional chauffeurs, dispatchers, reservation agents and office staff.

"LEADER Worldwide is a great example of a business that sees what Kansas City has to offer and has utilized our services to accelerate their business growth over the years," said Steven Anthony, Executive Director of Business Development at EDCKC. "We wish them all the best as their expansion project kicks off."



Historically, LEADER Worldwide also received assistance from EDCKC in the form of a Clay County CARES grant to help support the organization through the pandemic.

About Leader Worldwide

LEADER Worldwide has provided chauffeur services for 22 years in the Kansas City area and expanded into a transportation network servicing 500 cities worldwide. The company was founded by Bruce Heinrich and is headquartered at Signature Flight Support MKC–Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport 10 NW Richards Road, Suite 201 Kansas City, MO 64116

About EDCKC

The Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri, is a 501c4 agency that works to retain and grow its resident businesses, attract high-opportunity companies, and attract and retain a skilled and diverse workforce. The goal of EDCKC is to foster continued and sustainable growth that benefits a vibrant and diverse community. To learn more, visit edckc.com

