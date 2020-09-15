Leadercast Announces Expert Speaker Lineup for Digital Leadership Conference Streaming on October 15, 2020

Unifying team strengths like never before with U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach .

. Gaining entrepreneur Radha Agrawal's blueprint for cultivating a community of leaders.

blueprint for cultivating a community of leaders. Using unique Silicon Valley-inspired insights to pivot current leadership practices with Emmy-nominated digital marketing guru Randi Zuckerberg .

. Sparking breakthrough performances in any organization with Paralympian Bonnie St. John .

. Mastering business interruptions with the "next normal" mentality by Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta .

. Attaining best-selling author Tiffany Dufu's actionable advice for leading with clarity and prioritization for what matters most in achieving business success in today's climate.

This annual event delivers the toolkits and inspiration that leaders need to level up their skills and achieve their professional goals, regardless of their industry. Attendees can consistently grow the leader within before, during and even after Leadercast 2020—Ripple Effect with speaker Q&A sessions, backstage interviews, podcasts, live chat discussions with Leadercast's global community of leaders and more.

Leadercast has been trusted to develop over 1 million leaders across all industries in 100+ countries with more than 3,000 host site partners for 19 years and counting. To join the movement to fill the world with leaders worth following, digitally attend Leadercast 2020—Ripple Effect on October 15, 2020 as an individual, with a group or as a host site partner by visiting leadercast.com/ripple-effect .

About Leadercast

Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following by serving them with thought-provoking video content and transformative events featuring experts and leading peers who dare to take the business world by storm. Leadercast.com

