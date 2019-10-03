Leadercast to Feature World-renowned Women Leaders at October Event

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of all levels will gather at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA for Leadercast's third annual Leadercast Women leadership development event where attendees will learn how to take courage in their professional journeys and beyond. To attend live, attend at a host site, or to become a host site, visit women.leadercast.com .

Speaker Lineup

Luvvie Ajayi - Best-selling author, award-winning influencer and digital strategist

Deshauna Barber - Only Miss USA (2016) to win while actively serving in the armed forces

Glennon Doyle - Best-selling author, activist, and founder of nonprofit, Together Rising

Kate Delaney - Emmy award-winning journalist and host, The Kate Delaney Show

Francesca Gino - Award-winning researcher and professor, Harvard Business School

Laura Ling - Award-winning journalist and TV host

Kendra Scott - Jewelry designer and founder, Kendra Scott

Susan Packard - Co-founder, Scripps Networks Interactive and former COO, HGTV

Priya Parker - Author and founder, Thrive Labs

Event-day Happenings

Meet-and-greet opportunities with Leadercast Women 2019 speakers.

A photobooth for memorable pictures with old friends, and new.

A unique Take Courage social experience.

A Leadership Development Floor for putting courage to action with expert consultations, professional headshots and self-branding advice from the Kendra Scott company.

Before the event, a select group of male business executives will join known corporate gender strategist Jeffery Tobias Halter for an exclusive executive breakfast as he shares proven strategies for how male leaders can better champion women colleagues for a positive collective impact. If interested, contact Adam Penaflorida at adam.penaflorid@leadercast.com .

Event-day Giveaways

Signature Kendra Scott jewelry pieces

A $25,000 Leadercast Fellowship for Brenau University's inaugural Executive Women's MBA program will be given to a live attendee (or attendee at a live host site). To qualify, both the fellowship and the EWMBA program must be applied to before Wednesday, Oct. 16 .

for will be given to a live attendee (or attendee at a live host site). To qualify, both the fellowship and the EWMBA program must be applied to before . Tickets to Leadercast 2020 events (Leadercast Live 2020 and Leadercast Women 2020)

Various prizes will be given to several social media contest winners.

About Leadercast

Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following. It provides world-class leadership development events, insights and resources to foster leaders from all industries and at all levels throughout their professional journeys. For more information, visit leadercast.com .

SOURCE Leadercast

Related Links

https://www.leadercast.com

