Leadercast Women 2019 Draws Highest Attendance in Event History

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Oct. 18, more than 1,500 passionate leaders of all levels convened at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre for the third annual Leadercast Women 2019—Take Courage leadership event. The largest crowd in event history took home the courageous wisdom of nine world-renowned women-leader experts. To host your own local leadership event, visit leadercast.com/host .

Speaker Recap

Luvvie Ajayi - Best-selling author and award-winning influencer encouraged everyone to not be afraid to speak up in the workplace because someone has to. Deshauna Barber - U.S. Army Reserve captain and Miss USA 2016, taught how to achieve "Grade-A Leadership," with adaptability, balance and accountability. Glennon Doyle - Best-selling author and activist, explained her unique view that courage is oftentimes simply staying true to yourself. Kate Delaney - Award-winning sports broadcaster, showed how to make dreams into reality. Francesca Gino - Harvard Business School professor, shared the unique talents of courage that she identified throughout her years of research. Laura Ling - Award-winning reporter, recounted the story of her imprisonment in North Korea and the courage she found in captivity. Elaine Welteroth - The youngest-ever editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue shared her wisdom for taking courage in daring to be different. Susan Packard - Co-founder of Scripps Networks Interactive and former COO of HGTV, expressed the importance of growing as a human to be a better leader. Priya Parker - Author and founder of Thrive Labs described how to gather people together with purposeful results.

How to Broadcast Leadercast Women 2019 Speakers

International Women's Day - As part of the worldwide celebration of International Women's Day in March 2020 , Leadercast is offering a special on-demand package of Leadercast Women 2019 video content. Contact Vanessa Dulaney at vanessa.dulaney@leadercast.com for this offer.

- Broadcast licenses are now available for any date or series of dates. Customizable Content - Speakers (past and present), or selection of speakers, can be packaged in a broadcast license.

To equip your local leaders with these impactful leadership learnings, visit leadercast.com/host .

About Leadercast

Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following. It provides world-class leadership development events, insights and resources to foster leaders from all industries and at all levels throughout their professional journeys. For more information, visit leadercast.com .

